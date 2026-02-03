Chappell Roan’s catty response to people telling her to ‘put some clothes on’ at the Grammys

Look, it wouldn’t be the Grammys without an x-rated outfit

The prudes came out in droves on Monday after Chappell Roan attended the Grammys in the most x-rated outfit we’ve seen since Bianca Censori was essentially naked.

Scandalous outfits are a staple of red carpets, and this year, it was Chappell Roan’s turn to turn heads, shock the internet, and have numerous opinion pieces about the over-sexualisation of celebrities in modern times. She’s officially made it.

The dress itself was a contemporary recreation of an iconic Mugler ensemble, specifically designed to convey the fetishisation of showgirls by Hollywood. It wasn’t even her real chest, either, because the nipple rings were connected to prosthetics.

Despite that, the internet was divided. Some thought it was killer and c*nty, others not so much.

“Chappell Roan gets naked at the Grammys and no one bats an eye, I get naked at Dave and Buster’s and everyone loses their god damn minds,” one person joked.

Another said: “Red carpet events had slowly turned into a nudity p*rn-infused degenerate shows. When there’s no more stripping to do since most women already showed their bare t*tties or with some sheer fabric only Chappell Roan wore a dress what’s hanged in her nipples rings!”

Chappell Roan thought her Grammy’s dress was ‘awesome’

Reflecting on her Grammys dress on Instagram, Chappell Roan admitted that she doesn’t see what all the drama is about.

“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D,” she penned. “Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

With the amount of silly backlash it got, you’d think that Chappell Roan was the first person to rock barely anything at an awards show – but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just last year, Kanye’s girlfriend had literal police investigating her outfit when she showed up to the Grammys in what was essentially a sheer body stocking. Julia Fox donned a similar ensemble in 2025.

Featured image credit: JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock and Chappell Roan