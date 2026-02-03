The Tab
Chappell Roan responds to backlash

Chappell Roan’s catty response to people telling her to ‘put some clothes on’ at the Grammys

Look, it wouldn’t be the Grammys without an x-rated outfit

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The prudes came out in droves on Monday after Chappell Roan attended the Grammys in the most x-rated outfit we’ve seen since Bianca Censori was essentially naked.

Scandalous outfits are a staple of red carpets, and this year, it was Chappell Roan’s turn to turn heads, shock the internet, and have numerous opinion pieces about the over-sexualisation of celebrities in modern times. She’s officially made it.

The dress itself was a contemporary recreation of an iconic Mugler ensemble, specifically designed to convey the fetishisation of showgirls by Hollywood. It wasn’t even her real chest, either, because the nipple rings were connected to prosthetics.

Despite that, the internet was divided. Some thought it was killer and c*nty, others not so much.

“Chappell Roan gets naked at the Grammys and no one bats an eye, I get naked at Dave and Buster’s and everyone loses their god damn minds,” one person joked.

Another said: “Red carpet events had slowly turned into a nudity p*rn-infused degenerate shows. When there’s no more stripping to do since most women already showed their bare t*tties or with some sheer fabric only Chappell Roan wore a dress what’s hanged in her nipples rings!”

Chappell Roan thought her Grammy’s dress was ‘awesome’

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reflecting on her Grammys dress on Instagram, Chappell Roan admitted that she doesn’t see what all the drama is about.

“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D,” she penned. “Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

With the amount of silly backlash it got, you’d think that Chappell Roan was the first person to rock barely anything at an awards show – but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just last year, Kanye’s girlfriend had literal police investigating her outfit when she showed up to the Grammys in what was essentially a sheer body stocking. Julia Fox donned a similar ensemble in 2025.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit:  JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock and Chappell Roan

More on: Celebrity Chappell Roan Fashion Grammys Music US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Chappell Roan wasn’t the first person to wear *that* outrageous Grammys dress

Censored

The hidden (and genius) deeper meaning of Chappell Roan’s x-rated dress at the Grammys

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

Latest

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling