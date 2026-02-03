People spot ‘tragic’ picture in Paul Mescal’s house after Gracie Abrams’ birthday post

1 hour ago

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have been publicly together for a while now, and people have spotted a framed picture in his house that’s making them cringe.

Gracie and Paul have been spotted together on romantic dates since the summer of 2024, making their first official public appearance together at the Gladiator premiere in November of that year. In recent months, they’ve become more open about their relationship, with Gracie posting pictures of Paul on Instagram and even doing a whole dump for his birthday.

However, in the middle of the lovefest, people have noticed a picture in the back of Paul Mascal’s London home. This framed picture appears to be a professional pic of Paul and his Normal People co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones.

There were loads of dating rumours about Paul and Daisy while filming and after Normal People was released, but none were ever confirmed. The actors played Connell and Marianne, two young people in a will-they-won’t-they relationship over four years.

Since the series, there have been many memes making fun of how often Paul talks about Daisy in interviews, and there was the infamous Met Gala picture, where he appears to be smiling at Daisy Edgar-Jones as she gets a photo taken, ignoring his then-girlfriend, Phoebe Bridgers.

Paul Mescal choosing this as one of the photos he has framed in his *home* of him and Daisy Edgar-Jones… yeah how does anyone put up with this information. Like hello?Case closed. pic.twitter.com/Vx6DXwdf6F — Paul Mescal Daisy Edgar Jones Updates (@DaisyAndPaul) January 28, 2026

“The hold she has on him will one day be studied,” one person on Instagram said.

“I know there’s no reason for the story to keep going, but this show needs another season. Or for the love of God, put them in another romance,” said another.

Four years after Normal People came out, Daisy confirmed that she and Paul remain super close, even though they haven’t worked together for a while.

“Paul is one of my lifetime best friends. He’s an incredibly grounded person, and I am, too, I think, so it’s nice to be able to have those touchstones and those people you can laugh about it with and be lighthearted with,” she said in an interview with Variety.

“We met when I was 20, and Paul was 22 – I’m so excited to see where we’ll be at 32, 42, and what life will bring us.”

Featured image via Instagram