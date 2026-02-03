The Tab
bridgerton sophie daphne blue dress

Sophie legit wears the Bridgertons’ dresses from past seasons – here are the exact outfits

That silver dress pulls every time

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

When Sophie stays at Benedict’s country house in Bridgerton season four, he lets her borrow his sisters’ spare clothes. Sophie does actually wear the Bridgerton girlies’ dresses from past seasons of the show. This is such a cute detail. We’ve tracked down exactly which outfits Sophie is wearing.

Francesca’s dress from season three

bridgerton sophie francesca dress

Maybe I should work for the FBI (Image via Netflix)

For the steamy lake scene, Sophie wears one of Francesca’s gowns. Francesca donned this dress in Bridgerton season three episode four, when she was waiting in for Lord Samadani. She impressed both him and her future husband. Clearly, this dress pulls every time.

Daphne’s dresses from season one

bridgerton sophie dress daphne dresses

Did the Bridgertons bulk-buy pale blue fabric or something?
(Image via Netflix)

The costume designer, John Glaser, told Vogue: “She actually wears a lot of old clothes from Daphne’s closet from season one. Our season one looks are very different compared to our wardrobe now—those dresses are much simpler, more Regency.”

Although Daphne wore 104 outfits in Bridgerton season one (really), none had quite the same waistband as the dress Sophie wears.

Daphne appears to have a near limitless supply of pale blue dresses in season one. She wears several underneath shawls and coats, particularly for her outings around London in episodes three and four. My guess is that the wardrobe team added the embellished waistband (and possibly switched the sleeves) to one of the dresses so that it would fit Yerin Ha better.

Clearly, the main requirement for people hoping to marry a Bridgerton is that they look good in pale blue.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

Eloise’s pyjamas from season one

eloise and sophie nightgown bridgerton

How is Eloise not freezing out there?
(Images via Netflix)

Thankfully, Sophie does not sleep in any of Daphne’s reject nighties. I do not trust the hygiene of anything Daphne wore during her honeymoon.

Sophie’s nightgown and dressing gown actually look the most like Eloise’s (but with an extra trim). Eloise wore this in season one episode three, while she was smoking with Benedict on the swing.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

bridgerton season four michaela francesca and also just john

Bridgerton actor decodes Francesca’s conflicting feelings about Michaela and it makes sense

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Latest
some cambridge students for oxbridge college article

The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate

Claudia Cox

I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here’s everything they’ve said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Thea Sewell: ‘I was ostracised for my views on the sex-gender debate at Cambridge University’

Esther Knowles

Thea is the founder of a controversial Cambridge University society that defines gender in terms of ‘biological sex’

Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

Kieran Galpin

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon

Here’s every single Bridgerton child in order, and where their storyline is up to

Ellissa Bain

There are just too many

There’s a huge Bridgerton season four theory about Sophie, that actually makes sense

Hebe Hancock

All will be revealed in part two

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Suchismita Ghosh

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also weighed in

‘Not a girl’s girl’: Sean’s sister shares fiery take on Lucinda and Belle Love Island drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t expect her to go so hard

The house Lucinda bought before Love Island All Stars

Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even view it before she bought it

‘Hell on earth’: Bristol students caught in ‘crush’ outside ‘oversold’ venue

Chloe Brown

Emergency services were called to the scene which saw one casualty

some cambridge students for oxbridge college article

The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate

Claudia Cox

I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here’s everything they’ve said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Thea Sewell: ‘I was ostracised for my views on the sex-gender debate at Cambridge University’

Esther Knowles

Thea is the founder of a controversial Cambridge University society that defines gender in terms of ‘biological sex’

Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

Kieran Galpin

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon

Here’s every single Bridgerton child in order, and where their storyline is up to

Ellissa Bain

There are just too many

There’s a huge Bridgerton season four theory about Sophie, that actually makes sense

Hebe Hancock

All will be revealed in part two

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Suchismita Ghosh

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also weighed in

‘Not a girl’s girl’: Sean’s sister shares fiery take on Lucinda and Belle Love Island drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t expect her to go so hard

The house Lucinda bought before Love Island All Stars

Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even view it before she bought it

‘Hell on earth’: Bristol students caught in ‘crush’ outside ‘oversold’ venue

Chloe Brown

Emergency services were called to the scene which saw one casualty