Sophie legit wears the Bridgertons’ dresses from past seasons – here are the exact outfits

3 hours ago

When Sophie stays at Benedict’s country house in Bridgerton season four, he lets her borrow his sisters’ spare clothes. Sophie does actually wear the Bridgerton girlies’ dresses from past seasons of the show. This is such a cute detail. We’ve tracked down exactly which outfits Sophie is wearing.

Francesca’s dress from season three

For the steamy lake scene, Sophie wears one of Francesca’s gowns. Francesca donned this dress in Bridgerton season three episode four, when she was waiting in for Lord Samadani. She impressed both him and her future husband. Clearly, this dress pulls every time.

Daphne’s dresses from season one

The costume designer, John Glaser, told Vogue: “She actually wears a lot of old clothes from Daphne’s closet from season one. Our season one looks are very different compared to our wardrobe now—those dresses are much simpler, more Regency.”

Although Daphne wore 104 outfits in Bridgerton season one (really), none had quite the same waistband as the dress Sophie wears.

Daphne appears to have a near limitless supply of pale blue dresses in season one. She wears several underneath shawls and coats, particularly for her outings around London in episodes three and four. My guess is that the wardrobe team added the embellished waistband (and possibly switched the sleeves) to one of the dresses so that it would fit Yerin Ha better.

Clearly, the main requirement for people hoping to marry a Bridgerton is that they look good in pale blue.

Eloise’s pyjamas from season one

Thankfully, Sophie does not sleep in any of Daphne’s reject nighties. I do not trust the hygiene of anything Daphne wore during her honeymoon.

Sophie’s nightgown and dressing gown actually look the most like Eloise’s (but with an extra trim). Eloise wore this in season one episode three, while she was smoking with Benedict on the swing.

