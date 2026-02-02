The Tab

Here's everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his 'mistress'

There are quite a few, actually

Suchismita Ghosh

Before Benedict Bridgerton finally locked eyes with the mysterious Lady in Silver and decided his entire life was about to change, he’d already taken plenty of romantic detours along the way and had numerous love interests.

While his siblings were busy falling madly in love and getting married, Benedict was… well, experimenting. Emotionally. Romantically. Artistically. Sometimes all at once.

So before Sophie Baek entered the picture and turned his world upside down, here’s a closer look at all of Benedict’s past love interests in Bridgerton.

Madame Delacroix (and friends)

Benedict’s first proper romantic storyline begins in season one, and it sets the tone perfectly. While Daphne is busy doing debutante things, Benedict embarks on an affair with Madame Genevieve Delacroix, the modiste.

They meet at an artists’ gathering, which already tells you everything you need to know about Benedict. He’s instantly drawn to Genevieve’s confidence and independence, and it doesn’t take long before they end up sleeping together.

Genevieve then invites Lady Lucy Granville into the mix, and suddenly Benedict finds himself in a threesome. He later learns that Lady Granville has an open marriage, and that her husband, Lord Granville, is in love with another man. It’s Benedict’s first real exposure to people living completely outside society’s rules, and it clearly shakes something loose in him.

By the end of the season, the relationship with Genevieve quietly fizzles out.

Tessa, the art school fling

Season two is a bit calmer romantically for Benedict, but it’s not completely dry. While attending the Royal Academy of Art, he meets Tessa, one of the life models. At first, she’s simply someone he draws. Then he realises she’s an artist herself. So, naturally, they sleep together.

It’s casual, creative, and very short-lived. Tessa doesn’t want more, Benedict doesn’t push for more, and that’s that. She disappears almost as quickly as she arrives.

Basically, this relationship exists to show that Benedict still isn’t ready to settle down. He’s exploring who he is, not who he loves.

Lady Tilley Arnold

Season three is where things really start to get interesting. Benedict meets Lady Tilley Arnold, a wealthy widow who openly rejects the idea of marriage. She’s confident, clever, and doesn’t care what society thinks, which, obviously, makes Benedict instantly fascinated.

They begin a casual affair, and for a while, it works very well. Benedict enjoys the freedom, and Tilley enjoys not being owned by anyone.

But then… enter Paul.

Paul Suarez

Tilley introduces Benedict to her friend Paul Suarez, an art patron. The chemistry is immediate. The tension is obvious. Benedict is confused, but intrigued. After some flirting, a balcony conversation, and Benedict catching Paul and Tilley kissing, everything is laid bare. They invite him to join them.

At first, Benedict panics and runs away. Eventually, though, he comes back, and the three of them enter into a consensual, open relationship. It’s the most emotionally complex relationship Benedict has had so far, forcing him to confront his identity, his desires, and what “freedom” really means to him.

Eventually, Tilley admits she wants Benedict to herself; she’s caught feelings. Benedict hasn’t. So he ends it.

So, how many people has Benedict been with before he’s ready to settle down?

There are plenty of people Benedict has slept with, but only five relationships truly matter. By season four, his own mother labels him a rake, just before he finally meets Sophie and begins to slow down.

In part one, Sophie rejects Benedict’s proposal to become his mistress. But, hopefully, it all works out in the end.

Season four of Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. 

