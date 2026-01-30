The Tab
This is how old the Bridgerton characters are in season four compared to the actors now

Some of them have huge age gaps

Suchismita Ghosh

Dearest gentle readers, Bridgerton season four, part one, is finally out on Netflix after a two-year wait, and although the characters have only aged a year, the cast members are noticeably older. Two of the Bridgerton children are now fully grown adults.

The drama, romance, and scheming in Bridgerton don’t just come from the characters’ love lives; their ages and social standing play a big part, too.

So, here’s a look at how old the Bridgerton characters are in season four, compared to the cast’s ages.

Benedict Bridgerton

Bridgerton season four characters old cast

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Benedict, the charming second Bridgerton brother, is 30 years old in season four. He’s stepping into the spotlight as a proper eligible bachelor, and it’s finally his turn for a love story. Luke Thompson, who plays him, is 37, so he’s seven years older than Benedict.

Sophie Baek

Bridgerton season four characters old cast

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Sophie, Benedict’s new love interest, is 22 in the show, according to the books. That makes for an 8-year age gap between her and Benedict. The actress, Yerin Ha, is 28, so she’s closer to her character than Luke is to his.

Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton season four characters old cast

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Although Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton, is missing from season four, part one, he is supposed to be 33 years old. He’s already had his love story with Kate and settled into married life with a child. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, is 37, just a few years older than the character.

Kate Bridgerton

Bridgerton season four characters old cast

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate, Anthony’s beloved wife, is 28 in season four. Though she is in India with Anthony, she’s set to return in part two. Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, is 30.

Colin Bridgerton

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin, Penelope’s husband and the third Bridgerton sibling, is 25 in season four. He’s still considered young for marriage in their world, but clearly in love. Luke Newton, the actor, is 32, making him seven years older than Colin.

Penelope Bridgerton

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope, now a Bridgerton, is 20 in season four. She finally got her happy ending with Colin last season. Nicola Coughlan, who plays her, is 39, almost double her character’s age! I’m convinced she is a vampire.

Eloise Bridgerton

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Eloise is 20 and has decided to be “on the shelf” this season. Claudia Jessie, portraying Eloise, is 36, so there’s quite a gap there as well.

Francesca Bridgerton

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Francesca, who just got married, is 19 in the show. Hannah Dodd plays her and is 30, so again, the actor is a lot older than her character.

Gregory Bridgerton

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Gregory, the youngest son who goes to Eton now, is 15 in the show. Will Tilston, who plays him, just turned 19, so pretty close in age.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Hyacinth, the youngest of them all, is 13 in season four, curious and full of energy. Florence Hunt, who plays her, is 18. She is turning 19 on 2 February.

Lady Violet Bridgerton

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

The matriarch, Violet, is 50 in season four, still guiding the family with wisdom and care. Ruth Gemmell, who plays her, is 57.

Lady Danbury

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

The ever-sassy Lady Danbury is believed to be in her 60s in season four, though her exact age isn’t revealed. Adjoa Andoh, who brings her to life, is 62.

Queen Charlotte

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Finally, Queen Charlotte is 72 in season four. She’s still keeping the ton in line! Golda Rosheuvel, who portrays her, is 55, quite a bit younger than her regal character.

Part one of Bridgerton season four is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Suchismita Ghosh

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

Claudia Cox

The lore in the books is even more tragic

Bridgerton Francesca pinnacle

Hannah Dodd reveals the real reason Francesca was so desperate to reach ‘pinnacle’ in Bridgerton

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She worries that she’s not fulfilling that’

Where you’ve definitely seen Lady Araminta from Bridgerton aka Katie Leung before

Hebe Hancock

She has a very famous past role

Bridgerton season four cast old characters

This is how old the Bridgerton characters are in season four compared to the actors now

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them have huge age gaps

Wanda Barzee family letter Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee’s prison letter triggered brutal replies from her children

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Each of you are so precious to me’

Challenges, forfeits and questionable outfits: The 10 best Newcastle sports socials so far this year

Tilly Nelson

We asked the 2025/26 social secs for their favourite semester one social, and they delivered

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

