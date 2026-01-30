This is how old the Bridgerton characters are in season four compared to the actors now

4 hours ago

Dearest gentle readers, Bridgerton season four, part one, is finally out on Netflix after a two-year wait, and although the characters have only aged a year, the cast members are noticeably older. Two of the Bridgerton children are now fully grown adults.

The drama, romance, and scheming in Bridgerton don’t just come from the characters’ love lives; their ages and social standing play a big part, too.

So, here’s a look at how old the Bridgerton characters are in season four, compared to the cast’s ages.

Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict, the charming second Bridgerton brother, is 30 years old in season four. He’s stepping into the spotlight as a proper eligible bachelor, and it’s finally his turn for a love story. Luke Thompson, who plays him, is 37, so he’s seven years older than Benedict.

Sophie Baek

Sophie, Benedict’s new love interest, is 22 in the show, according to the books. That makes for an 8-year age gap between her and Benedict. The actress, Yerin Ha, is 28, so she’s closer to her character than Luke is to his.

Anthony Bridgerton

Although Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton, is missing from season four, part one, he is supposed to be 33 years old. He’s already had his love story with Kate and settled into married life with a child. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, is 37, just a few years older than the character.

Kate Bridgerton

Kate, Anthony’s beloved wife, is 28 in season four. Though she is in India with Anthony, she’s set to return in part two. Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, is 30.

Colin Bridgerton

Colin, Penelope’s husband and the third Bridgerton sibling, is 25 in season four. He’s still considered young for marriage in their world, but clearly in love. Luke Newton, the actor, is 32, making him seven years older than Colin.

Penelope Bridgerton

Penelope, now a Bridgerton, is 20 in season four. She finally got her happy ending with Colin last season. Nicola Coughlan, who plays her, is 39, almost double her character’s age! I’m convinced she is a vampire.

Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise is 20 and has decided to be “on the shelf” this season. Claudia Jessie, portraying Eloise, is 36, so there’s quite a gap there as well.

Francesca Bridgerton

Francesca, who just got married, is 19 in the show. Hannah Dodd plays her and is 30, so again, the actor is a lot older than her character.

Gregory Bridgerton

Gregory, the youngest son who goes to Eton now, is 15 in the show. Will Tilston, who plays him, just turned 19, so pretty close in age.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

Hyacinth, the youngest of them all, is 13 in season four, curious and full of energy. Florence Hunt, who plays her, is 18. She is turning 19 on 2 February.

Lady Violet Bridgerton

The matriarch, Violet, is 50 in season four, still guiding the family with wisdom and care. Ruth Gemmell, who plays her, is 57.

Lady Danbury

The ever-sassy Lady Danbury is believed to be in her 60s in season four, though her exact age isn’t revealed. Adjoa Andoh, who brings her to life, is 62.

Queen Charlotte

Finally, Queen Charlotte is 72 in season four. She’s still keeping the ton in line! Golda Rosheuvel, who portrays her, is 55, quite a bit younger than her regal character.

Part one of Bridgerton season four is available on Netflix now.