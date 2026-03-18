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Guys, there’s a sneaky way to start MAFS Australia episodes late and get less adverts

This has changed my life

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia 2026 has finally begun airing in the UK, but it starts at 7.30pm now, and not everyone’s ready to start the new episode at that time. If you’re still on your way home from work or busy making your dinner, this clever hack lets you start the episode late… and watch it with fewer adverts too!

For the first time ever, Channel 4 now puts MAFS episodes on the website and app at the start of the episode, not the end – so you need to watch it on there rather than live on E4. In previous seasons, you’d have to wait until the episode finished, which was often at almost 11pm, to watch the show on the Channel 4 app.

So, if you couldn’t tune in at the exact start time, you’d have to wait until the episode started on E4+1 an hour later, or wait until the very end of the episode to start watching it on the app. But now, the episode comes onto the app at 7.30pm on the dot, if not a little bit earlier.

Credit: Channel Nine

That means you don’t need to watch the episode live on E4 anymore. You can start the new episode at whatever time you’re ready to sit down on the sofa. So, you can literally switch it on at 7:41pm if you need to and not miss the first 11 minutes of the episode. This is life-changing!

And the best part is, the episode will also have fewer adverts! Even if you start it at 7.30pm on the dot, you’ll get the Channel 4 app’s adverts rather than the actual ones that air on E4. Okay, it might only be one or two less, but those ad breaks definitely feel a lot shorter.

All you have to do is go to the Channel 4 website or app, including the Channel 4 app on your TV too, and search Married at First Sight Australia. Then, click on the new episode and start watching! You will have to create an account or sign in to play the episode.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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