MAFS Australia’s Danny shares furious response after being accused of looking at Gia

3 hours ago

Everything kicked off at the first MAFS Australia 2026 dinner party when Gia and Bec clashed, and Danny has been caught in the middle.

Gia accused the British groom of “looking at [her] a bit too much” during the dinner party and savagely said about Bec: “Maybe he’s not so happy with Mrs Grinchy”. But he has furiously denied staring at Scott’s woman.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, he claimed he was “absolutely not” looking at Gia. “That is ridiculous. There are cameras everywhere, if I was looking at Gia it would’ve been caught on camera … I think that is just Gia being delusional.”

He said he felt like “collateral damage” between Bec and Gia, adding: “I feel like Gia was on one side of the road with a shotgun and Bec was on the other side of the road with a shotgun, they were pointing at each other but I was caught up in the middle.”

This isn’t the first time he’s got in trouble for supposedly looking elsewhere. On their honeymoon, Bec claimed she caught him “staring at another woman” while they were having dinner.

“Do you want to double-take on the girl you’ve been staring at all day?” she said. Danny denied it, responding: “What one? Are you joking? I don’t even know what to say to that. When did I supposedly look at her?”

Things aren’t exactly going very well between Danny and Bec right now, but it’s still early days. Gia thinks it’s all fake, telling the camera: “Danny and Bec are very much selling this relationship that’s perfect. I’m not buying it.”

As for Bec and Gia, their feud is about to get a whole lot worse. This is only the start, and we’re in for a wild ride. This is already shaping up to be a great season.

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Featured image by: Channel Nine