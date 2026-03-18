So, where in the UK is MAFS Australia’s Danny from? Here’s why he moved down under

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MAFS Australia’s British groom Danny Hewitt has been caught in the middle of the feud between his wife Bec and fellow bride Gia, but where in the UK is he actually from? Here’s everything we know about his life before going down under.

MAFS Australia’s Danny was born in London

Danny was born in 1991 in London, but his parents have now moved to Norfolk. He grew up in the UK and was there for more than two decades before moving to Australia in his 20s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

He moved to Australia in 2012, but goes back to England every Christmas

Danny told The Tab he moved down under 14 years ago now, in 2012, after falling in love with the country. He took a liking to the weather (and the women), but still goes home to England for Christmas every year because nothing beats the festive season in the UK.

“I originally came to Australia in 2012 for a couple of months but fell in love with the country and decided to stay, mostly because of the weather and the women. I usually go home for Christmas every year because Christmas in Australia is no where near as good as home!” he said.

One of his Instagram highlights called “London” is full of clips of Danny reuinting with his friends and family back home over Christmas 2025. He met up with some pals he hadn’t seen in years, had fish and chips at the beach, went for countryside walks and had a lot of pints at the pub. Classic. You can take the boy out of England, but you can’t take England out of the boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

Danny has swapped life as tradie for working in real estate

The MAFS Australia groom learnt to be a tradesman in England and took his skills over to Australia. But now, he’s swapped the boots and high-vis for a job in real estate.

He has his own property business in Ashburton, Victoria, which has turned over a whopping $9.6 million in sales. It’s safe to say he’s doing pretty well in life, and now calls Australia his permanent home.

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Featured image by: Danny Hewitt/Instagram