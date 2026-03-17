So I went down the rabbit hole of Filip from MAFS Aus’ YouTube channel, and it’s very full on

He’s very focused on how men should look and act

4 hours ago

So, things got a bit loaded when MAFS Aus 2026 groom Filip married Stella, and mentioned his YouTube channel in his vows. Stella’s friends immediately clocked it as a red flag. And it became a huge part of the wedding.

So, naturally, I had to do a deep dive into Filip from MAFS Aus’s YouTube channel and see what he actually does on there.

His channel is basically a mix of self-improvement monologues, gym content, and long, unfiltered speeches to the camera. It’s very “fellas”, very intense, and very much him talking at you rather than with you.

Loads of the content centres around discipline, routine, and “levelling up”, but not in a casual “do your best” way. It’s more like a strict blueprint, where you’re either doing it properly or you’re doing life wrong.

He’s very focused on how men should look and act

So, a big theme is building what he calls an “aesthetic” physique. He talks a lot about getting into top shape, being disciplined, and basically becoming the best physical version of yourself.

But then he links it directly to women. He says looking a certain way helps you attract them, and that being in shape shows you can “protect and provide”.

He also goes into the “female gaze”, and how men should present themselves to fit into that. So it’s not just gym advice, it’s more like a very specific template for how he thinks men should exist.

It’s quite prescriptive. Let’s put it that way.

There’s a heavy ‘cut people off’ mindset

Another thing that comes up a lot is dropping people who don’t align with you. In one video, he talks about cutting people off, changing his number, and only keeping a tiny circle. The message is basically that if they’re not helping you level up, they’re gone.

Which, okay, but the way he frames it is very “be ruthless”, very all-or-nothing, very little room for… normal human nuance.

He’s also strongly anti-alcohol

So, this is where the wedding awkwardness actually starts to make sense. Filip has a whole video about quitting alcohol, where he says there are “no downsides” and credits it with completely changing his life. He links alcohol to bad finances, poor health, worse relationships, and lack of discipline.

So when he refused the Lithuanian wedding shot tradition, it was clearly part of a much bigger mindset.

A lot of his content is about eliminating ‘vices’

And not just alcohol. He talks about cutting out social media, partying, and anything he thinks is distracting you from success. He’s very into “producing not consuming”, and suggests deleting apps unless you’re using them to build something or make money.

So, again, very strict. Very zero in-between.

When you put it all together, the intense routines, the focus on discipline, the talk about women, status, and “levelling up”, it does start to feel familiar. Like the kind of content that’s aimed at men trying to completely overhaul their lives, with a very clear idea of what that should look like. And it’s not good.

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