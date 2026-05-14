They’re going strong, and Filip and Stella have shared a huge life update after MAFS

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Filip and Stella were the only successful couple on MAFS Australia 2026, and they’re still going strong six months after the show was filmed. The pair have actually just shared a huge life update, so here’s a look at what they’re up to now.

Filip has moved in with Stella after MAFS Australia!

After leaving life in the apartments behind, Filip has moved to Stella’s hometown of Cronulla, in Sydney – which is a huge deal! He announced the big news on Instagram, writing: “New home appreciation post. Grateful for the warm welcome and open arms. New chapter, fresh energy, let’s get to work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Gregov (@filipgregov)

They’ve been doing all the loved-up things new couples do, like going on date nights and romantic walks along the beach at sunset. Filip has also left his job in construction after a massive 18 years and is going to start doing online coaching as a personal trainer to fill his cup.

After the show finished, Stella gushed over Filip on Instagram: “Taking a leap of faith. Meeting the man I once only dreamed of. Learning love in its truest form — while unlearning everything love was never meant to be.” In another post, she said she “used to pray for a love that felt safe, deep, and effortless,” and life “answered that prayer in the most unorthodox way possible”. How cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Gregov (@filipgregov)

The loved-up couple are currently on holiday in Bali

Stella and Filip are currently on their first holiday together, a romantic break in Bali. In a Q&A while sitting around the pool this week, Filip said he never expected to find “the one” on MAFS and he feels super “blessed”. He also revealed that he “manifested” a Lithuanian six years ago, so they were truly meant to be.

This is what’s coming next for Stella and Filip

So, what’s next for the happy couple? Well, kids might be on the horizon. Someone asked if they feel pressure to have children soon because of their age and Filip said: “Not really. We’re just in the season of absorbing the show and post-show. Let’s see whats God has in store for us.”

They’ve already booked a trip to Lithuania in July next July, and they’re focusing on “growing together” and “building a great base” to launch them into the “next phase of life”. I have a really good feeling about these two.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine