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University of South Wales faces inquiry calls over ‘toxic work culture’ claims

More than 12 staff members made claims of bullying and harassment

Emily Armitage | News
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Staff members at the University of South Wales (USW) are calling for investigation into the “toxic work culture” following bullying claims.

According to Newyddion S4C, more than 12 staff members made claims of bullying and harassment, which contributed to high levels of staff sickness.

Newyddion S4C received documentation from claimants, following their external investigation. Staff have reportedly felt “ignored” following their concerns of wellbeing.

USW has rejected the claims of harassment and said it “condemns all forms of bullying, harassment and discrimination.”

In 2013, the University of Glamorgan and University of Wales, Newport, merged to create USW, which now amasses over 20,000 students and 2,800 staff.

Two of its former staff have brought employment tribunal cases forwarded following unfair dismissals.

Zella Parry, a former forensic lecturer, worked at USW for 10 years before being dismissed in 2024, which the university attributed to a breakdown in their working relationship.

Parry claimed she was bullied and experienced a lack of staff welfare, and was driven out of the institution following alleged targeting from senior staff.

Despite bringing complaints to senior managers, Parry often felt the institution did not listen to her claims, accusing it of having a “put up and shut up” approach.

via Wikimedia Commons

She said: “I’ve accused the university and I still accuse the university of breaking the relationship down. They are at fault for breaking the relationship down with me and my colleagues. But I really believe that is done intentionally to target staff to get them to leave.”

Dr Rehana Karim also brought forward an employment tribunal claim following her redundancy in April. Karim, who lectured in organic chemistry, claimed she was victimised after volunteering to be a witness in Parry’s claim. Karim argued the university dismisses whoever raises an issue to address the problem and create a “picture perfect” narrative.

USW has responded, issuing a statement saying it is “very sorry individuals feel they have not been treated fairly” but is “unable to comment on the specific allegations due to ongoing legal action.”

It maintained claims are taken seriously, and explained a support system was introduced in 2023 to help prevent discrimination.

USW also puts forward their senior leadership team, positioning them as a “renewed commitment to our values.”

Medr, the body regulating sector responsible for examining the university, has promised to “carefully consider all complaints and assess the need for regulatory intervention where systemic issues are identified.”

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Emily Armitage | News
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