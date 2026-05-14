The Boys’ actor speaks out after surprise death, as viewers call it ‘underwhelming’

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Spoilers for The Boys season five, episode seven.

The latest episode of The Boys brutally kills off Frenchie, and his actor has shared his reflections on the death, which viewers have slammed as underwhelming and anticlimactic.

After seven years and five seasons, The Boys is reaching its highly anticipated end. The stakes are getting higher each episode, with more character deaths than ever, and on Wednesday night’s episode, we witnessed Frenchie’s death.

Although there was suspicion that Frenchie would die, as in the comics, it still came as a surprise to many viewers. Actor Tomer Capone.

one ep left and there’s still no mention of ryan, still no mention of zoe, homelander got the v1, frenchie died and the boys no longer have a solid plan on taking down homelander we are COOKED pic.twitter.com/EXrJwJB2Zi — ele 𝜗𝜚 the boys s5 (@kittijmn) May 13, 2026

“I have not watched the episode. It’s too close, man. I’m too attached,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It’s the longest character I’ve ever had in my career. Frenchie has been there for five seasons, and at the moment, it feels too close to watch.”

Just like us, he’s not ready for the show to be over, and says the cast are still super close despite feud rumours.

“We’re still seeing and talking with each other; it feels like we’re still going. I don’t think I got it wrapped around my head that this is the last season, and it’s done. Maybe I’ll stretch it a little more and just hear from others what they think about the episode.

Tomer was told about his character’s tragic ending on a Zoom call with creator Eric Kripke back in 2024, before filming started.

the boys finale because of the pacing https://t.co/W6C9JvuuIX pic.twitter.com/UG95SELdid — mo (@mofromyt) May 13, 2026

“Usually, we have this 10-minute chat about life and everything before we start working. But something was serious on that Zoom call, and I felt it.”

Eric said, “I have to tell you something. It’s happening.”

“He didn’t need to say anything further. I knew where it was going, and we had a silent moment,” Tomer explained.

He tried to convince himself that Frenchie could come back to life, like characters in Eric’s other show, Supernatural.

“I was walking around my apartment back and forth for maybe two hours just thinking about the last couple of seasons and this journey with Frenchie I had.”

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Featured image via Amazon Prime