The Tab

The Boys’ actor speaks out after surprise death, as viewers call it ‘underwhelming’

I was not ready

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Spoilers for The Boys season five, episode seven.

The latest episode of The Boys brutally kills off Frenchie, and his actor has shared his reflections on the death, which viewers have slammed as underwhelming and anticlimactic.

After seven years and five seasons, The Boys is reaching its highly anticipated end. The stakes are getting higher each episode, with more character deaths than ever, and on Wednesday night’s episode, we witnessed Frenchie’s death.

Although there was suspicion that Frenchie would die, as in the comics, it still came as a surprise to many viewers. Actor Tomer Capone.

“I have not watched the episode. It’s too close, man. I’m too attached,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It’s the longest character I’ve ever had in my career. Frenchie has been there for five seasons, and at the moment, it feels too close to watch.”

Just like us, he’s not ready for the show to be over, and says the cast are still super close despite feud rumours.

“We’re still seeing and talking with each other; it feels like we’re still going. I don’t think I got it wrapped around my head that this is the last season, and it’s done. Maybe I’ll stretch it a little more and just hear from others what they think about the episode.

Tomer was told about his character’s tragic ending on a Zoom call with creator Eric Kripke back in 2024, before filming started.

“Usually, we have this 10-minute chat about life and everything before we start working. But something was serious on that Zoom call, and I felt it.”

Eric said, “I have to tell you something. It’s happening.”

“He didn’t need to say anything further. I knew where it was going, and we had a silent moment,” Tomer explained.

He tried to convince himself that Frenchie could come back to life, like characters in Eric’s other show, Supernatural.

“I was walking around my apartment back and forth for maybe two hours just thinking about the last couple of seasons and this journey with Frenchie I had.”

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Amazon Prime

More on: The Boys TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

The Boys actor Laz Alonso has reshared video calling out season five’s focus on Soldier Boy

The Boys’ Karl Urban likes brutal post dragging season five as viewers say it ‘doesn’t make sense’

Tomer Capone

I love The Boys, but the insanely dark resurfaced past of a lead star has ruined the last season

Latest

University of South Wales faces inquiry calls over ‘toxic work culture’ claims

Emily Armitage

More than 12 staff members made claims of bullying and harassment

James Charles

Dear James Charles, as you tell laid-off worker to ‘get a job’ here are stories of those helplessly trying

Hayley Soen

‘Welcome to the real world’ he said, when he clearly has no idea what the real world looks like

Here’s what Rachel is doing now after leaving MAFS Australia with her head held high

Ellissa Bain

She doesn’t need someone who will only make her a priority ‘next winter’

The Boys’ actor speaks out after surprise death, as viewers call it ‘underwhelming’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I was not ready

The 17 Durham college bar crawl: An ultimate (tried and tested) guide

Jasmine Davey

The route, timings, and helpful insight to ensure that your bar crawl goes as smoothly as possible

The best day trips from Durham: Your ultimate summer term escape guide

Luisa Aarhuus

On the off chance you’re bored during summer term, here are some elite escapes from the Durham bubble

The ultimate guide to summer cooking in Cardiff on a student budget

Marion Adeniyi

The best ways to fuel up this summer

Frozen face frenzy: Botox in Hollywood is ruining films, and we need to talk about it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What’s an actor who can’t frown?

I’ve always wondered, so here’s what that tiny pocket in a pair of jeans is actually for

Ellissa Bain

It’s not for coins

Only a third of Welsh teenagers are going to university. Why?

Andrea Inte

Young people are opting for more practicals routes into the workplace

King’s College London and Cranfield University to merge in bid to create ‘global university’

Isabella Zbucki

The merger will come into place from August 2027

Lancaster’s aspiring business owners can apply for £5,000 business award

Grace Chesworth

Business owners have one month to apply

Controversial streamer Chud The Builder charged with attempted murder after violent incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He streamed right after the shooting

Here’s everything you need to know about sunset screenings at Williamson Park

Zoe Lavender

From the 16th to the 24th of May, The Dukes is hosting an outdoor cinema experience at The Dell

MAFS Australia villains Adrian and Danny

MAFS’ Danny jokes about ‘gaslighting women’ as he sets up dating event with fellow villain Adrian

Hayley Soen

What fresh hell is this?

Wait, can you see who viewed your Instagram Instants?! The new feature explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s like sending a Snapchat

Bonnie Blue

‘Pretty disgusting’: Bonnie Blue is back with a huge stunt next month at the 1,000 man mansion

Hayley Soen

Members of the public will take part in the ‘shocking’ event

Here’s how to turn off Instagram Instants, because thankfully you can get rid of it

Ellissa Bain

Nobody asked for this

MAFS USA is coming to E4, and a bride falls pregnant just weeks into the experiment

Hayley Soen

It’s the first time this has ever happened

Sydney Sweeney explains how they filmed Cassie-zilla NSFW scene in Euphoria and it’s a lot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It apparently took over a year