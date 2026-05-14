I’ve always wondered, so here’s what that tiny pocket in a pair of jeans is actually for

2 hours ago

Another brainrot post is going around Twitter this week that asks what that tiny pocket above the normal pocket on a pair of jeans is for, and now I immediately need to know the answer. It’s actually something I’ve always wondered but have never bothered to actually Google, and it seems like most people have no idea what it’s for.

So it turns out that small pocket is supposed to be for storing a pocket watch, which aren’t very common anymore but used to be way more popular than wearing a watch on your wrist. The pocket would stop the watch face from being scratched and protect its delicate chain.

It was designed by Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis in 1873 in their first-ever pair of denim jeans, which were called waist overalls at the time.

Jeans were originally designed as strictly casual wear for cowboys and miners, both of whom would carry pocket watches to check the time, while those who dressed formally would put their pocket watch in their inside suit jacket pocket instead. While the original design did feature this tiny pocket, they didn’t actually start adding it to mass-produced jeans until 20 years later, in the 1890s.

“The first blue jeans had four pockets—only one in back and, in the front, two plus the small, watch pocket. Originally included as protection for pocket watches, thus the name, this extra pouch has served many functions, evident in its many titles: frontier pocket, condom pocket, coin pocket, match pocket and ticket pocket, to name a few,” the Levi Strauss and Co website explains.

So, why is it still there now? Well, the small pocket became such an iconic part of the jean design that it has stayed, even though nobody actually uses pocket watches anymore. These days, people usually just leave it empty or use it for coins.

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