The Tab

I’ve always wondered, so here’s what that tiny pocket in a pair of jeans is actually for

It’s not for coins

Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Another brainrot post is going around Twitter this week that asks what that tiny pocket above the normal pocket on a pair of jeans is for, and now I immediately need to know the answer. It’s actually something I’ve always wondered but have never bothered to actually Google, and it seems like most people have no idea what it’s for.

So it turns out that small pocket is supposed to be for storing a pocket watch, which aren’t very common anymore but used to be way more popular than wearing a watch on your wrist. The pocket would stop the watch face from being scratched and protect its delicate chain.

It was designed by Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis in 1873 in their first-ever pair of denim jeans, which were called waist overalls at the time.

Jeans were originally designed as strictly casual wear for cowboys and miners, both of whom would carry pocket watches to check the time, while those who dressed formally would put their pocket watch in their inside suit jacket pocket instead. While the original design did feature this tiny pocket, they didn’t actually start adding it to mass-produced jeans until 20 years later, in the 1890s.

“The first blue jeans had four pockets—only one in back and, in the front, two plus the small, watch pocket. Originally included as protection for pocket watches, thus the name, this extra pouch has served many functions, evident in its many titles: frontier pocket, condom pocket, coin pocket, match pocket and ticket pocket, to name a few,” the Levi Strauss and Co website explains.

So, why is it still there now? Well, the small pocket became such an iconic part of the jean design that it has stayed, even though nobody actually uses pocket watches anymore. These days, people usually just leave it empty or use it for coins.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva

More on: Brainrot Social Media twitter
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

I’ve never even noticed it before, but here’s why the bishop always has a slit in chess

People had no idea what that hole in the middle of stools is for and it’s so clever

This impossible age riddle is getting on everyone’s nerves, so here’s the very logical answer

Latest

The ultimate guide to summer cooking in Cardiff on a student budget

Marion Adeniyi

The best ways to fuel up this summer

Frozen face frenzy: Botox in Hollywood is ruining films, and we need to talk about it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What’s an actor who can’t frown?

I’ve always wondered, so here’s what that tiny pocket in a pair of jeans is actually for

Ellissa Bain

It’s not for coins

Only a third of Welsh teenagers are going to university. Why?

Andrea Inte

Young people are opting for more practicals routes into the workplace

King’s College London and Cranfield University to merge in bid to create ‘global university’

Isabella Zbucki

The merger will come into place from August 2027

Lancaster’s aspiring business owners can apply for £5,000 business award

Grace Chesworth

Business owners have one month to apply

Controversial streamer Chud The Builder charged with attempted murder after violent incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He streamed right after the shooting

Here’s everything you need to know about sunset screenings at Williamson Park

Zoe Lavender

From the 16th to the 24th of May, The Dukes is hosting an outdoor cinema experience at The Dell

MAFS Australia villains Adrian and Danny

MAFS’ Danny jokes about ‘gaslighting women’ as he sets up dating event with fellow villain Adrian

Hayley Soen

What fresh hell is this?

Wait, can you see who viewed your Instagram Instants?! The new feature explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s like sending a Snapchat

Bonnie Blue

‘Pretty disgusting’: Bonnie Blue is back with a huge stunt next month at the 1,000 man mansion

Hayley Soen

Members of the public will take part in the ‘shocking’ event

Here’s how to turn off Instagram Instants, because thankfully you can get rid of it

Ellissa Bain

Nobody asked for this

MAFS USA is coming to E4, and a bride falls pregnant just weeks into the experiment

Hayley Soen

It’s the first time this has ever happened

Sydney Sweeney explains how they filmed Cassie-zilla NSFW scene in Euphoria and it’s a lot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It apparently took over a year

Steven reveals where he and Rachel stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

Ellissa Bain

What an explosive end it’s been for them

The Boys actor Laz Alonso has reshared video calling out season five’s focus on Soldier Boy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wishes there was more MM

It’s time to touch grass: Places to reconnect with nature near Exeter this summer

Mollie Woodman

With sunny weather pulling us on one arm, and deadlines the other, the only reasonable solution is to go touch grass

York students recognised after contributing 90,000 hours to local community projects

Shannon Downing

From refugee support to food poverty initiatives, students have been recognised for their community work

People are only just finding out the dirty meaning behind the Queen of Spades tattoo

Ellissa Bain

It’s very x-rated

Nominations for The Lancaster Tab’s BNOC Competition 2026 are now OPEN

Emma Netscher

If you fancy a seat on the throne or a (metaphorical) crown on your head, you’re gonna want to give this a read…