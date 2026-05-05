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People had no idea what that hole in the middle of stools is for and it’s so clever

You learn something new every day

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Another day, another brainrot post on Twitter! This week, people are only just realising what that hole in the middle of a stool is for, and I literally had no idea. But now I know, it makes so much sense.

It’s one in a massive string of random viral tweets asking what the purpose of a random object is, like these strange bathroom capsules and those shark fins on top of cars. They are always things you’ve never even thought about before. It has never even crossed your mind before, but as soon as you see the tweet, you immediately have to know the answer.

So, onto this week’s brainrot tweet. A picture of a grey plastic stool has gone viral that says in the caption: “Hey @grok, what’s the purpose of the hole in the centre of stools?” Every single plastic stool you sit on has a hole in the middle of it, but why?! Well, it all comes down to the way they are stacked.

Having that hole in the middle of the seat basically stops a vacuum seal from forming when you stack them. If the hole wasn’t there, they’d all stick together and it would be impossible to pull them apart, but the hole allows hair to escape, so they can be easily separated.

On top of that, it helps distribute the weight of the person across the seat more evenly, so the stool is sturdier and the plastic doesn’t crack under the pressure. Some wooden and metal stools also have holes as handles so they can be carried easily. Plus, the hole allows water to drain when it’s being used outside.

Now wait until you find out why that space before the zero on a ruler is there, and why balcony railings are curved. These posts are literally never-ending.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Brainrot Social Media Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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