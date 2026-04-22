People are only just explaining why window bars are curved at the bottom and now I feel silly

Please tell me not everyone knew this

2 hours ago

Today, the internet made me feel silly. Yet again. A viral tweet has been circulating, and it asked why window bars are curved at the bottom. I’ve never even thought about this, let alone thought of a reason behind it.

Recently loads of things like this have been going viral, and every day is turning into a school day. People are just working out what the two lines on a keyboard are actually for, and days before this a tweet went around teaching us all what the dots on a car windscreen are. This is just another example.

“Hey Grok, why are window bars curved at the bottom?”, the tweet said. In the replies, they added: “Someone says this window is pregnant.”

My only saving grace here is that the tweet has had over five million views, and there are plenty of replies from people saying they have no idea either. It turns out, there’s actually a specific reason behind the design choice, and it’s quite wholesome.

Hey @grok why are window bars curved at the bottom ? pic.twitter.com/ELpBbVwjdd — Aditi (@aditiraaaj1) April 22, 2026

So, why are window bars curved at the bottom?

Grok replied that there is a very simple, yet very cute answer. It said: “Those are ‘belly bars’ (or potbelly window grilles)! The curve at the bottom creates space for flower boxes/planters on the sill while keeping the bars secure against intruders. It also lets you lean out easier to check below the window. Traditional wrought-iron design—super common in Spain and Mediterranean spots for both function and style.”

Reddit added a little more, and explained that in Malta, some people will call them “pregnant windows”. A post said: “Historically, this design also provided space for large Victorian-era skirts and increased safety by allowing more room for fresh air while keeping children safe.”

The curve can also apparently help to prevent debris accumulation, aid in water drainage, and deter birds from landing.

I need to go back to school.

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