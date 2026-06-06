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Cambridge professor resigns after sexual misconduct claims upheld

Renowned classics professor Simon Goldhill offered his resignation as tribunal considered sanctions

Nina Stockdale | News
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Classics professor Simon Goldhill has handed in his resignation “with immediate effect” following a sexual misconduct investigation. A disciplinary tribunal had been considering potential sanctions when he informed the university of his decision to resign earlier this week. 

In April, it was reported that the university had upheld complaints of professional and sexual complaints against Goldhill.  An inquiry found that the 69-year-old had given an unwanted “slobbery kiss” to a female student and put his tongue in her ear. The report found he had stroked her body and touched her trousers during the incident, which took place in the senior common room at King’s college. He also put his tongue in his ear, an action the report described as potentially “accidental”. 

The student said she pushed Goldhill away and made it clear she did not want to be kissed. She said she felt “scared and panicky” during the encounter. 

The incident took place in the autumn of 2025, and was reported in March 2024. The student, who is in her 20s, said she delayed making a complaint due to concerns regarding her future academic and professional prospects. During the inquiry, one academic described Goldhill as an “exceptionally big fish” with a lot of “clout” within the faculty.

Following reports of Goldhill’s sexual misconduct, a further two women came forward with allegations. One woman claimed that she had been victim to “incidents of unwanted physical contact” during her studies at Cambridge in the early 2000s. She said these incidents “made me feel violated, stupid and disconnected from the world of scholars I was trying to join”. Another woman alleged that Goldhill groped her at an annual Society for Classical Studies meeting (SCS) in January 2024. 

Reports of Goldhill’s misconduct have raised concern about the university’s approach to dealing with cases of sexual harassment. The student claimed that the university told her she wasn’t entitled to know details about the disciplinary process beyond the fact he was on “amended duties”.  She claimed the university’s treatment of the case “makes me feel like the university does not take the safety of their students, especially women, seriously”. 

Goldhill’s resignation follows the recent decision from King’s college to strip Herbert Huppert of his fellowship following sexual harassment claims. The 82-year-old emeritus professor of geophysics faced multiple allegations of misconduct, with sources claiming Huppert had been a cause of concern for years.

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Gillian Tett, provost of King’s college said: “I came to King’s with a personal commitment to build a community where every member is valued, protected and treated with dignity. The recent reporting has been deeply painful — for those directly affected, and for all of us who care about this community.

“I am grateful to those who have had the courage to come forward. I want them to know that they are heard, and that action is being taken. I am personally committed to ensuring that every member of King’s is treated with dignity and respect.”

King’s College and Simon Goldhill have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Cambridge and ARU students can call Cambridge Nightline on 01223 744444 between 7pm and 7am every day.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via Youtube and Unsplash

Nina Stockdale | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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