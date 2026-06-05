Cambridge’s 31 colleges ranked by sustainability – Trinity’s second last despite £2.4bn assets

Emmanuel College scored zero for sustainability, while Trinity, despite its £2.4bn in net assets, managed just 8.8 per cent

4 hours ago

Emmanuel College has scored zero for sustainability in the latest Cambridge college climate rankings, while Trinity, despite holding £2.4bn in net assets, managed just 8.8 per cent.

The findings come as Cambridge failed to appear in the QS Sustainability University Rankings this year, despite UCL and Edinburgh both finishing in the global top five.

In a new CLOC (Climate League of Oxford and Cambridge) ranking for 2026, each college has been given a score for their climate action, with higher scores representing better performance.

The rankings have remained fairly stable since 2024, with Jesus and St Catherine’s remaining in first and second place for best climate action. Plus, Selwyn has had a huge improvement from 6.9 per cent in 2024 to 22.7 per cent in 2026.

Some colleges, however, have seen a sharp decline in their score. Emmanuel, for example, dropped from 10.8 per cent to zero.

Here are all 31 Cambridge colleges ranked by sustainability score for 2026, from lowest to highest.

31. Emmanuel – 0 per cent 30. Trinity – 8.8 per cent 29. Magdalene – 10.9 per cent 28. Murray Edwards – 11 per cent 27. St John’s – 12.3 per cent 26. Lucy Cavendish – 13.8 per cent 25. Downing – 14.5 per cent 24. Sidney Sussex – 14.7 per cent 23. Darwin – 15.3 per cent 22. Gonville & Caius – 15.4 per cent 21. Pembroke – 15.6 per cent 20. Peterhouse – 15.8 per cent 19. Robinson – 16.8 per cent 18. Homerton – 18.8 per cent 17. St Edmund’s – 20 per cent 16. Queens’ – 20.5 per cent 15. Hughes Hall – 21.2 per cent 14. Trinity Hall – 21.5 per cent 13. Selwyn – 22.7 per cent 12. Girton – 24.8 per cent 11. Fitzwilliam – 25.5 per cent 10. Newnham – 25.8 per cent 9. Wolfson – 30 per cent 8. Christ’s – 33.4 per cent 7. King’s – 34.3 per cent 6. Churchill – 36.8 per cent 5. Corpus Christi – 39 per cent 4. Clare Hall – 39.1 per cent 3. Clare – 40.9 per cent 2. St Catharine’s – 47.3 per cent 1. Jesus – 50 per cent CLOC scores colleges across four criteria: Delinking (fossil fuel donation and banking policies), decarbonisation (GHG reduction strategies and net zero targets), divestment (commitment not to invest in fossil fuel companies), and governance (dedicated climate committees or staff). Clare Hall scores highest for delinking, St Catharine’s for decarbonisation, and Jesus for governance. A spokesperson for Emmanuel College said: “We understand that the CLOC compiles its results based on information publicly available, which explains our position. The college’s sustainability strategy continues to be developed by our sustainability committee to be woven into our estates plan, advised by external experts. As such, it is not publicly available. “It has and will continue to shape the college’s approach to its operations. Our ongoing commitment to short- and long-term environmental and sustainability targets can be evidenced by the build of Young’s Court in 2020, which uses a ground source heat pump as its power source, the current upgrade works involving air source heat pumps in college buildings, our sustainable approach to food waste, and our investments.” A spokesperson for Trinity College said: “CLOC has not taken full account of Trinity College’s work on sustainability. Trinity is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable world. “The college divested from all fossil fuel in public equities in 2021 and made a public commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in its endowment. As part of that, the College is working to remove gas from all Trinity-controlled buildings on Cambridge Science Park by 2035 and is also working towards degasification of the College site. “Trinity’s investment management team actively engages with companies and fund managers to advance positive environmental outcomes. As a result, Trinity College shared the 2022 Green Gown Award for effective engagement with the banking sector on climate finance with Jesus College and the University of Cambridge.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash