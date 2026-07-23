Missing context behind Jasmine’s ‘G check’ comment on Love Island explains cringe Kavan insult

30 minutes ago

It was the second night of the Grafties on Love Island, and *that* clip of Jasmine ranting about Kavan needing a “G check” was shown to all the islanders. Everyone’s cringing hard, and here’s why.

Jasmine was going off on one to the girls in the dressing room after movie night. “Stupid boys. Just boys. What are the boys doing defending him? There’s nothing to defend. There is nothing to defend. Kav tried to compare me and Jordon. Are you f**ing joking me?” she said.

“Where have you been the last four weeks? Your personality, our future, are you crazy? You lot sit there, we sit here like idiots so I’m gonna back my f**ing girls. You don’t need to back your boy when he’s an idiot. You need to G check him. Hello?” She then said she doesn’t “need” Kavan and “loves her single life,” before saying the experience has proven to her she is capable of love.

Simba was clearly cringed out by the comment when it was shown at the Grafties, saying in front of everyone in confusion: “Bruh, G check?” And that’s because she used it completely wrong. If you’re not familiar with the term, “G check” is short for “gangster check” and the street slang basically means demanding to know what neighbourhood someone belongs to, to see if they’re in a gang.

Popular in London, it’s all about confronting and intimidating someone to check who the person’s allies are and work out if you can trust them. This test will prove their authenticity, toughness, or loyalty.

Jasmine was basically saying she needs to check Kavan’s background to see if he’s actually trustworthy, but people are absolutely roasting her because you’d never use it in that context. What was meant to be a brutal insult actually turned into a cringe comment that made no sense, and everyone’s dying of second-hand embarrassment.

“This was so cringe I can’t,” someone said on TikTok. Another agreed: “The amount of second hand embarrassment i got from her saying that.” A third person added: “This was not the moment she thought it was.” Sorry Jasmine, that one definitely didn’t land the way you thought it would.

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Featured image credit: ITV