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We finally know if Lorenzo still secretly likes Jasmine on Love Island and I’m not okay

Here’s the truth

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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It’s been weeks since Lorenzo and Jasmine were getting to know each other on Love Island and people are still convinced he secretly likes her. We finally know the truth thanks to some of the dumped Islanders.

People think they’ve been clocking Lorenzo looking at Jasmine around the villa and there are thousands of romantic edits shipping them together, even though she’s locked off with Kavan now and he’s got a good thing going with Julia.

But guys, there’s literally nothing going on between them. I’m so sad. In a new interview with The Sun after leaving the villa, Sean and Lola were asked if he still likes her, and they were both horrified by the idea.

Credit: ITV

“Do you feel like Lorenzo loves Jasmine?” they were asked, to which Sean replied: “Loves? Jesus no. No way. Loves Jasmine? No. No.” Well, that’s that then. Lola added, “No chance”. So, the Lorenzo and Jasmine love is purely in everyone’s heads, and their romance is firmly in the past. Booo!

“He got on really well with her as a friend,” Sean explained. “He just sometimes wants what he can’t have. So obviously, at the start, he was with Jasmine, but he didn’t really give it the time he probably should have. And then he wanted to get to know others. I think Priya came in then. He got to know Priya. And it was only down the line then, when he was coupled up with someone else, that he kinda formed relationships with other people like Jasmine, for example. They just became friends then.”

He continued: “But no, he definitely does not love Jasmine whatsoever. I think Julia is definitely the best-suited person for him there by a mile. She’s the same personality as him, same craic. And I was in Casa with them, so I saw them the whole time. She’s just a bit of him, like 100%. So definitely they’re the best suited, I think. Out of all his little relationships.”

@thesun

The internet are obsessed with Lorenzo but is it all just a conspiracy? #LoveIsland #Lorenzo #Jasmine #RealityTV #ITV

♬ original sound – The Sun

Lola said if they were going to be something, they would have been something to start, and they’re both just flirty people. No more Jazrenzo. I’m heartbroken.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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