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The quiet $112k rural home that has now been dubbed Ohio’s ‘House of Horrors’

The five-room house was home to the Siders family and their 16 children

Hayley Soen | News
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This month, one Ohio home has been all over the news. The house has been dubbed by various media outlets as a “House of Horrors” – now well-known as the family home belonging to the Siders.

16 children were found and rescued from the home in Hamden, Ohio, living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions. The children allegedly lived in a 12ft by 12ft room, and were kept there for four years. “We didn’t know there were going to be 16 kids there,” Attorney General Andy Wilson said at the time. “It’s the type of thing that we’re not used to seeing here in America. Pure evil.”

The mother of the children is a woman named Elizabeth Siders, who is married to a man called Gary Siders Jr. They, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, have been arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The story has been everywhere. Local newspaper headlines included “Siders’ Ohio house of horrors: Locals react to den of evil”, and ABC wrote: “Details emerge about 16 children who lived in Ohio house of horrors.” NewsNation referred to the Siders family as the “House of Horrors family”. An Australian site said that “hell has a new address” before listing the property.

The Siders home in Ohio

via Google Maps

What is the Siders home actually like?

The home is situated on Ohmer St in Hamden, directly over from a train track. Hamden is a tiny rural village of less than 1,000 people. Hamden features just one traffic light, and one general store.

The house itself was built in 1900. It sits on a 0.25 acre scrub-covered plot, on the outskirts of the village, facing the railway embankment. Outside the front of the property are discarded boxes, a pickup truck, fallen over rubbish bins, and a broken bike. Its windows are blocked with rubbish and more boxes. The nearest neighbours are separated by trees and dense undergrowth.

via Google Maps

The inside of the one-storey building has five rooms in total, one being the 12ft room the children were allegedly kept in. There is one bathroom, and the house is 1,336 sqft in total.

A recent sales listing has indicated an estimate value of $112k. This is way below the average property price in the area, which is estimated at $267k.

The nearest restaurant to the home is a Papi’s Family Pizza, and there is a Dollar General Store less than half a mile away.

The Siders home in Ohio

via Google Maps

Neighbours have spoken out

Neighbours, who lived near the Siders home, have spoken about the news and what the local area is like. Joseph Stewart, who has lived three houses away for six years, told the Associated Press the discovery has left the neighbourhood in shock. “It’s a sad situation. It’s a quiet neighbourhood,” he said.

A worker at the local Dollar General said she saw members of the family almost every night. Ariel Gutierrez has worked at the Hamden store for around two and a half years. She told ABC 6 that Gary and Elizabeth Siders regularly came in just before closing, sometimes with one of the children.

The Siders home in Ohio

via Google Maps

“It was mind-blowing once I saw the mugshot. I just saw them on Monday. They were my last customers. It’s sad. It’s a crazy, sad situation,” she said.

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Hayley Soen | News
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