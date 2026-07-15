Warwick launches new STEM racing centre in F1 partnership to inspire future engineers

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The University of Warwick has been named Motorsport Valley’s first STEM Racing Centre of Excellence through a partnership with STEM Racing, Maaden and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

The centre opens this upcoming academic year as an open-access engineering hub for local schools and students. It will give them practical experience with industry-standard equipment in CAD, CNC machining and aerodynamic testing, supported by experts from WMG and the School of Engineering at Warwick.

Professor Kerry Kirwan, Dean of WMG, said: “We are delighted to be working with colleagues in the School of Engineering to bring this project to life. The Centre of Excellence offers young people a chance to engage directly with engineering and innovation.

“Strong partnerships between industry and education help show students how their learning translates into meaningful careers. It helps them build technical expertise alongside the teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills that employers really value.”

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Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President at the University of Warwick, said: “This ambitious partnership showcases the University of Warwick’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers and technicians.

“Through this Centre of Excellence, we are strengthening pathways into STEM careers and equipping young people with the skills, confidence and hands-on experience they need to shape the future of engineering.”

The launch took place on 1st July at the Aston Martin Technology Campus and was attended by leaders from education, industry and motorsport, including Maaden CEO Bob Wilt, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Global Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa and STEM Racing founder Andrew Denford.

Anabelle Denford, Partnerships Director at STEM Racing, said: “Twenty-six years ago, we founded STEM Racing to make engineering exciting, accessible and rooted in real-world experience by challenging young people to design, manufacture and race their own miniature Formula One car. Today we’re taking that vision even further.

“The Centre of Excellence will give students the facilities, expertise and hands-on experiences to build confidence, develop practical skills and discover where engineering can take them.”

Engineering and technical skills are in growing demand across the region, so the new centre should help build a stronger talent pipeline for motorsport, engineering and advanced manufacturing. If you’re based around Warwick and interested in STEM, it’s one to keep an eye on.

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Featured image via Instagram @warwickengineering and Unsplash