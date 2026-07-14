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‘It was the most surreal feeling’: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about emotional adoption journey

Millie finally shared the details of the phone call she’ll ‘never forget’

Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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Millie Bobby Brown has revealed the sweet story behind the adoption of her daughter, sharing the details of the life-changing phone call she says she and husband Jake Bongiovi will “never forget”.

In an emotional interview for life coach Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast (July 13th), the Stranger Things star spoke openly about the adoption process and why she had always envisioned it as part of her future.

Millie, then 21, surprised fans last summer when she announced on Instagram that she and her husband had adopted a baby girl. The news came just over a year after the couple’s star-studded Tuscan wedding.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Speaking to Shetty, the Enola Holmes actress revealed that she had always seen adoption as part of her journey, but that she “didn’t necessarily know when.”

“We wanted to start a family, still rooted in love, but through adoption,” she explained.

The couple’s decision sparked widespread discussion online, with some social media users questioning Millie’s age and some even alleging that she “bought her baby.”

Addressing the reality of the adoption process, Millie stressed just how extensive it is.

“The process is long, and rightfully so,” she said. “It’s very thorough.”

Recalling the moment she and Jake learned they had been matched with their daughter, Millie described it as an experience she’ll cherish forever.

“Getting the call… I will never forget it. It was the most surreal feeling.”

She continued: “We both knew in that moment that we had found each other. Like, ‘oh my goodness, this is our girl.'”

via On Purpose/Netflix

Asked by Shetty if the conversation was recorded, Millie explained why she intentionally chose to keep that moment private.

“I think there’s something so special about it because my whole life’s recorded.

“My husband and I will never forget those words. Where we were, what we were doing, the feeling.”

She added: “I think in so many ways that’s why that shouldn’t be recorded; you had to be there.”

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Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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