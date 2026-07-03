There’s a heartbreaking reason Millie Bobby Brown wears two wedding dresses in Enola Holmes 3

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We finally got to see Millie Bobby Brown walk down the aisle in Enola Holmes 3, but it turns out that both her wedding dresses have a hidden meaning behind them.

The film features two completely different wedding dresses, each designed to tell Enola Holmes’s story. From the fabric to the hairstyle, basically every detail has a deeper meaning. So, here’s what the dresses actually represent.

The first wedding dress is supposed to feel restrictive

At the start of the film, Enola is on her way to marry Tewkesbury wearing a lace wedding dress with a long veil and train. But although she’s excited to marry him, she’s also worried about what marriage could mean for her future. Throughout the film, Enola questions whether she’ll lose her independence, her detective career and even her surname after getting married.

Costume designer Consolata Boyle deliberately reflected those fears in the dress itself. Speaking to Radio Times, she explained, “It represents conventional restriction and Enola’s doubts about spoiling her relationship with Louis by getting married.”

Hair and makeup designer Sian Wilson said Enola’s hairstyle tells a similar story. “She’s allowed Lady Tewkesbury’s housemaids to do her hair. It felt like she was saying, ‘I’ll do it properly for him and his family.'”

So, it’s actually meant to show Enola trying to fit into expectations that don’t completely feel like her.

Even the action scene has a hidden message

Not long after putting on the dress, Enola ends up fighting an assassin while standing on top of a moving carriage. As she battles her attacker, pieces of the outfit literally come apart.

Boyle explained, “She’s quite constrained in that wedding dress. When she’s on top of the coach, the veil comes flying off, she tumbles off the carriage, her little crinoline goes west, and then she’s just in the simplicity of the dress itself.”

So the dress gradually becoming less restrictive isn’t just practical for the fight scene. It’s also symbolising Enola breaking free from the expectations surrounding her.

The second wedding dress tells a completely different story

By the end of the film, Enola and Tewkesbury have an honest conversation about their future. Enola tells him she wants to marry him, but she doesn’t want to live the conventional life expected of a Victorian lady. She also wants to keep the Holmes surname she has worked so hard to build. Tewkesbury happily agrees.

That’s why Enola’s second wedding dress looks completely different. Instead of a structured gown and long veil, she wears a flowing off-the-shoulder silk dress with a small lace headpiece.

Millie Bobby Brown said she had a very clear vision for the look from the beginning. She told Tudum, “At the beginning of each Enola film, I sent [costume designer] Consolata Boyle a deck of three or four main hero looks.”

She added, “For the first wedding, I always knew I wanted it to be a lace dress. I knew I wanted there to be an opening at the bottom. And I knew that the veil and train needed to be really long.”

Speaking about the second dress, Millie explained, “I wanted it to feel Grecian, to feel like it’s kind of melting off of her. It’s just this beautiful, effortless look that feels the most like Enola.”

One of the biggest changes in the final wedding scene is Enola’s hairstyle. Instead of the tightly styled bun from the first ceremony, she wears her hair down in loose curls.

Wilson explained, “At that time, adult women would never be seen outside with their hair down if they were from higher society.”

She added, “Enola bucks that trend. It’s just a lovely free look. I wanted her to look really excited at the end with a flushed cheek.”

Enola Holmes 3 is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.