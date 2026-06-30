Millie Bobby Brown reveals negative effect ‘growing up with men over 40’ has had on her

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Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the negative effect growing up around men has had on her in a new interview, as she’s missing a huge “life skill”.

Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast this week, the actress explained that she didn’t go to public school and grew up surrounded by men from film crews on set instead, which means she’s missed out on “a bit of socialisation”.

The 22-year-old landed her first acting role when she was just 10, playing Madison O’Donnell in the BBC America thriller series Intruders. She then made appearances in NCIS, Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy before joining the cast of Stranger Things in 2016.

This meant she completely missed out on high school and struggles with talking to people. She said: “Sometimes, when fans come up to me, they’ll be like: ‘Millie!’ And I’ll be like, ‘Ahh!’ I just don’t know how to react sometimes to people my own age. I have a harder time.

“I grew up with primarily men on crews, men over 40 years old. So I heard a lot of adult talk growing up, and didn’t really talk about the things you’re meant to talk about as a kid. You hear, ‘Where’s the grip? Let’s grab a ladder,’ you know, that’s your whole conversation.”

The actress continued: “So I could talk to that person extensively for hours about different lens changes and shots, but I can’t talk to about, ‘Oh my god, what bars do you like around this area?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ So I do lack a little bit of that.”

In comparison, she said her husband Jake Bongiovi went to boarding school and college, so he’s “like a social butterfly”. When she met him, she really tried to “lean more into that,” so she’s now in her “social era” now. But it still doesn’t come naturally.

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Featured image credit: Happy, Sad Confused Podcast/YouTube