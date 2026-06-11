David Harbour reveals what really happened with Millie Bobby Brown after ‘harassment’ claim

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Months after rumours of a major incident between David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown emerged, the actor has finally addressed what really went down.

It erupted in November 2025, when a source told the Mail Online that Millie had allegedly filed a “harassment and bullying claim” against David before they started shooting the final season of Stranger Things. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” a source said.

Months later, Millie seemingly debunked the report to Entertainment Tonight, saying: “I’ve obviously had a really special bond with David because we have a father-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together. You really get to see that in season five. It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me.”

Harbour then told Entertainment Tonight he “adores” Millie, shutting down the rumours once more and acting as if nothing even happened. But he’s addressed what really happened for the first time in an interview this week, and it turns out, there was an issue after all.

Speaking to Variety, he said they had a “disagreement” and it was “a weird thing” that “came out in a weird way”. But they’ve come out the other side of it now.

“It’s [Stranger Things] a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements,” he said.

“In families, it’s ok because you’re just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there are just hundreds of people who want to get involved.”

Harbour continued: “It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human. It’s unfortunate, because I don’t know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have.”

He didn’t expand on what the argument was about, but hinted that we will be seeing more of them together. So it must all be in the past now. “You’ll see more of me and Millie — 10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me,” he said. A Stranger Things spin-off?

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