Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘childish’ husband dragged again for nickname he called her in post

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Millie Bobby Brown’s husband Jake Bongiovi is being called out once again for the way he treats her, and this time it’s for a nickname he used in a recent post.

The model and actor, who is the son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi, has been criticised a lot since the pair announced they had adopted a baby girl last year. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they said.

People have dragged him for all kinds of things, including not carrying her bags for her while she was holding the baby and not packing for himself when they go on holiday. He’s been branded a “manchild” online as people assume he does nothing and practically relies on his wife for everything.

This week, he’s getting called out yet again after he reshared an ad Millie did for skincare brand Florence By Mills on his Instagram story and wrote in text on the screen: “Baby mama!” Some people aren’t happy about the comment because she’s so much more than just the mother of his baby.

what the fuck did u just call her pic.twitter.com/2wSKnKJdTC — ًً (@eIsbangs) June 9, 2026

Someone shared a screenshot on Twitter and wrote in the caption “What the fu*k did u just call her?” One person replied: “He’s cute until he opens that mouth like everything I see about him on the Internet just gives me the ick.” Someone else added: “He is literally the most childish man on earth, I’m so sorry for her.”

However, others think everyone’s overreacting. “Well she is… his baby mama… it’s not that deep bro,” someone argued. Another agreed: “They adopted a child. Both have costudy for it.. so basically she is his baby mama.. why are you all so mad.”

Okay, this one might be a bit of a stretch. I think everyone just loves to hate him at this point. Millie herself has even defended her husband over the bag carrying saga this week, telling the Not Gonna Lie podcast: “Hi, I’m Millie Bobbie Brown and I’m not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?