Millie Bobby Brown movie axed by Netflix after her messy ‘creative differences’ with producers

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Millie Bobby Brown was set to appear in a new Netflix movie, called Perfect, but the project has been axed by the streamer. It’s all a bit messy, with reports saying the film was scrapped when Millie quit.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown was meant to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the film, which was set to go into production this summer. She has since exited the project.

The film was set to follow Kerri Strug, a member of the USA women’s gymnastics team at the 1996 Olympics, dubbed “the Magnificent Seven”. Kerri played a huge role in the victorious team getting gold, after performing the vault with a badly injured ankle.

The moment in which she completed the event, before having her coach carry her off the mat, has created one of the most iconic images in Olympic history.

According to Deadline, Millie bagged the role as the iconic Olympian, with Gia Coppola directing the film and Ronnie Sandahl writing the script. Coppola left the project earlier this year, and was then replaced by Cate Shortland.

Sources told the publication Millie Bobby Brown has also since departed the film, and her exit had to do with creative differences with producers. Two sources “with knowledge of the project” confirmed that a disagreement was what ended her involvement.

After Millie’s exit, the film has been completely shelved. Netflix and reps for Millie Bobby Brown are yet to comment.

That being said, we still have plenty of Millie coming our way. She has a third Enola Holmes movie premiering on Netflix this summer. The latest instalment in the adventures of the young detective will see her tackling yet another mystery, this time on the island of Malta.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via J Mayer/Shutterstock.