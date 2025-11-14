The Tab

Millie Bobby Brown’s husband called ‘useless’ after video shows her struggling with baby

‘He’s just taking a leisurely stroll behind them’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A couple of Millie Bobby Brown videos and pictures where she’s seen handling her baby on her own while her husband walks behind her have gone viral, and everyone online is not impressed.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl earlier this summer after over a year of marriage. They’ve kept their parenting life quite private, outside of posting a few cute little updates on Instagram.

A recently released video shows Millie Bobby Brown fighting off paparazzi as she walks into a restaurant holding her daughter. When the paparazzi get too close, Millie shakes her head and says something to them, which makes them back off. In the background, you can see Jake walking to the restaurant behind Millie, holding the baby carrier and saying nothing to the paparazzi.

“And her husband is f*cking useless,” said one quote tweet, with over 200k likes.

“Not holding the baby, not shielding them from the camera, just taking a leisurely stroll behind them,” said another reply.

Another viral tweet shared paparazzi pics where you can clearly see Millie holding a baby carrier and two bags while Jake strolls alongside her. This is only making the dragging worse, as people think he’s not being a supportive husband.

Despite the backlash, Millie herself has nothing but good things to say about her new life as a mother. In an interview with British Vogue, she described the experience as “exciting” and “full of adrenaline”, so you don’t have to feel too sorry for the Stranger Things actress.

Millie has spoken openly about her choice to keep her baby away from the public eye for now.

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly,” she said. “As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”

The Tab has reached out to Jake Bongiovi for comment.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Netflix TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Millie Bobby Brown paparazzi

Millie Bobby Brown shouted at paparazzi at Stranger Things premiere for making this demand

Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

Millie

Netflix source drops statement about Millie Bobby Brown’s harassment claims against David Harbour

Latest

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually