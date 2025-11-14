Millie Bobby Brown’s husband called ‘useless’ after video shows her struggling with baby

5 hours ago

A couple of Millie Bobby Brown videos and pictures where she’s seen handling her baby on her own while her husband walks behind her have gone viral, and everyone online is not impressed.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl earlier this summer after over a year of marriage. They’ve kept their parenting life quite private, outside of posting a few cute little updates on Instagram.

A recently released video shows Millie Bobby Brown fighting off paparazzi as she walks into a restaurant holding her daughter. When the paparazzi get too close, Millie shakes her head and says something to them, which makes them back off. In the background, you can see Jake walking to the restaurant behind Millie, holding the baby carrier and saying nothing to the paparazzi.

Millie threatening paparazzi for her child iktr pic.twitter.com/OINMirZSYY — zee 12 (@catmileven) November 13, 2025

“And her husband is f*cking useless,” said one quote tweet, with over 200k likes.

“Not holding the baby, not shielding them from the camera, just taking a leisurely stroll behind them,” said another reply.

and her husband is fucking useless https://t.co/KLnWjl79P9 — seeing el in 13 days! // st5 spoilers (@hoppcer) November 13, 2025

Another viral tweet shared paparazzi pics where you can clearly see Millie holding a baby carrier and two bags while Jake strolls alongside her. This is only making the dragging worse, as people think he’s not being a supportive husband.

Despite the backlash, Millie herself has nothing but good things to say about her new life as a mother. In an interview with British Vogue, she described the experience as “exciting” and “full of adrenaline”, so you don’t have to feel too sorry for the Stranger Things actress.

Millie has spoken openly about her choice to keep her baby away from the public eye for now.

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly,” she said. “As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”

The Tab has reached out to Jake Bongiovi for comment.

