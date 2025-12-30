The Tab
Stranger Things 5 error Mr Clarke

This overlooked error in Stranger Things season five makes everything feel super rushed

I did not wait 10 years for this

Suchismita Ghosh

After watching Stranger Things 5, there’s one error that’s really bothering everyone, and it’s how ridiculously calm Mr Clarke is about… well, literally everything.

This is the same man who once panicked over a science fair volcano, yet now he’s completely unfazed by the fact that Hopper, who very publicly “died” in a mall fire, is suddenly alive and walking around as if nothing happened.

Then there’s Max. She was in a coma for nearly two years after being brutally attacked by Vecna, and now she’s awake. That alone should raise about a thousand questions, but Mr Clarke barely blinks.

Oh, and Eleven? She’s not Mike’s mysterious “cousin from Sweden” anymore. She’s his girlfriend with full-on telekinetic powers, and again, Mr Clarke seems totally fine with that revelation too.

On top of all this, Dustin literally gets trapped in the Upside Down, there’s a demon abducting children across Hawkins, and reality itself is starting to collapse, yet Mr Clarke remains oddly chill throughout it all.

He didn’t even know the Upside Down existed an episode earlier

Stranger Things 5 error Mr Clarke

This is the same teacher who once had to carefully explain basic science concepts to the kids, but now he’s accepting interdimensional portals, government cover-ups, and resurrected police chiefs without asking a single question.

People are calling it out as a huge logic gap. There’s no shock, no confusion, and no moment where he reacts like a normal human being would when faced with supernatural chaos.

There’s a chance that, because Mr Clarke is a huge science and D&D nerd, he was probably expecting something like this. But even then, a normal human reaction would not be whatever Mr Clarke’s was.

Honestly, at this point, either Mr Clarke knows way more than he’s letting on… or the show just forgot he should be absolutely losing his mind.

Stranger Things 5 is available to watch on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

