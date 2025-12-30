This really obvious error in Stranger Things season five shows nobody was paying attention

54 mins ago

After watching the second volume of Stranger Things season five, people have spotted a glaring plot error that’s actually so bad I can’t believe they didn’t notice.

It’s in the seventh episode, when Max emotionally escapes Camazotz and wakes up in her hospital bed. She then reuines with the rest of the kids after almost two years in a coma, but wait a minute. Why wasn’t she shocked to see Hopper?

Everyone thought Hopper died in an explosion in the season three finale. However, he actually survived the explosion by stepping down to a lower platform before being captured by the Russians.

Joyce and Murray found out he was alive at the beginning of season four, but nobody else found out until the end of the season. Sadie Sink’s character also went into a coma in season four, BEFORE they all found out Hopper was alive.

So, in Max’s head, Hopper was still very much dead. That means when Lucas took her to the radio station to reunite with everyone, she would have had the shock of her life when she saw Hopper sitting there. Except… she didn’t.

Max didn’t even mention Hopper’s presence. Nobody told her he’s actually alive, and she doesn’t ask any questions either. Um, how did they miss this major plot hole?

Everyone is calling it out on social media, with one person writing: “Max Mayfield having NO reaction to Hopper being alive after he was literally bones in season three will never sit right with me. Duffer Brothers, explain yourselves I’m crying.”

“It is kinda funny that the writers of Stranger Things totally forgot that Max never knew Hopper was alive in Russia in season four after ‘dying’ in season three… but made her act totally normal when seeing him again in season five,” someone else said.

Featured image by: Netflix