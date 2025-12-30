The Tab

This really obvious error in Stranger Things season five shows nobody was paying attention

It’s so bad

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After watching the second volume of Stranger Things season five, people have spotted a glaring plot error that’s actually so bad I can’t believe they didn’t notice.

It’s in the seventh episode, when Max emotionally escapes Camazotz and wakes up in her hospital bed. She then reuines with the rest of the kids after almost two years in a coma, but wait a minute. Why wasn’t she shocked to see Hopper?

Everyone thought Hopper died in an explosion in the season three finale. However, he actually survived the explosion by stepping down to a lower platform before being captured by the Russians.

Joyce and Murray found out he was alive at the beginning of season four, but nobody else found out until the end of the season. Sadie Sink’s character also went into a coma in season four, BEFORE they all found out Hopper was alive.

Credit: Netflix

So, in Max’s head, Hopper was still very much dead. That means when Lucas took her to the radio station to reunite with everyone, she would have had the shock of her life when she saw Hopper sitting there. Except… she didn’t.

Max didn’t even mention Hopper’s presence. Nobody told her he’s actually alive, and she doesn’t ask any questions either. Um, how did they miss this major plot hole?

Everyone is calling it out on social media, with one person writing: “Max Mayfield having NO reaction to Hopper being alive after he was literally bones in season three will never sit right with me. Duffer Brothers, explain yourselves I’m crying.”

It is kinda funny that the writers of Stranger Things totally forgot that Max never knew Hopper was alive in Russia in season four after ‘dying’ in season three… but made her act totally normal when seeing him again in season five,” someone else said. 

Featured image by: Netflix 

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun

Mum of Liverpool student jailed over ‘single line of cocaine’ speaks out about her daughter’s release

Esther Knowles

Mia O’Brien was allowed to return home from Dubai prison in time for Christmas

