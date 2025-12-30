The Tab

What happened to the Byers’ dog in Stranger Things has just been traumatically revealed

After season one he was randomly cut from the show

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Remember back in season one of Stranger Things when the Byers family had a dog? Chester the dog was around for just those episodes, then mysteriously was never seen again. Well, what happened to the dog has finally been revealed, and it’s a little traumatising.

Chester the dog featured a few times during season one. He was seen in the Byers household, and often greeted Will with typical dog excitement when he returned home. In one scene, he nicked food from the counter at Christmas. Then, from season two onwards this just stopped being a thing. It’s been nine years since we last saw him.

“What ever happened to the Byers dog??,” one person said in the Stranger Things Reddit, questioning how he was there one minute, then wasn’t the next. “I forgot there was a dog,” said one of the comments.

Stranger Things Byers dog

via Netflix

It turns out the dog was traumatically killed off-camera, and very briefly, a grave was meant to be shown on screen for him. But, viewers are probably quite confused because the grave scene was meant to be featured in season three, but was deleted.

The cause of death for the dog is where things get particularly tear-jerking. Apparently poor Chester may have died as a result of all the paranormal activity, or was “forgotten and died of malnutrition”.

In an interview with Screenrant, creator Shawn Levy shared all the details. He admitted it’s a bit of a grey area, and said it’s “unclear if the Demogorgon ate him” or if the Byers’ focus on fighting the Upside Down left the dog “forgotten and [having] died of malnutrition”.

As to why the dog was written out in the first place, it looks as though this could be down to David Harbour. The actor had problems filming with the dog, and stated he was one of the worst “actors” to work with, even making him storm off set on one occasion. Oh dear!

Stranger Things is on Netflix now

