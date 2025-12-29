The Tab

Stranger Things creators broke one of their own huge rules for twist in new episodes

They’ve explained why they did it

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The creators of Stranger Things have admitted they broke one of their own rules during the latest episodes of the show. The creators had rules in place for things they would never do or give away, but volume two of season five changed this.

In the latest episodes some pretty big things have happened. Will came out, and we’ve finally learned details of what the Upside Down actually is. But it turns out, this was a big switch up in the plans for the Duffer brothers. They previously wouldn’t explain these details, or in the way they did, but have said why now felt like the perfect time to ditch that.

During volume two, Nancy, Jonathan, Dustin and Steve embarked on a side quest to the Upside Down. While there, they encountered a massive flesh wall. Dustin found Dr Brenner’s journals, and was then able to explain what on earth was going on. He explained the Upside Down is not its own world or dimension. Instead, it’s a wormhole that serves as a bridge to another world. Dustin called this the Abyss.

Stranger Things season five volume two

via Netflix

By doing this, Matt and Ross Duffer have changed how things are in the show. They have explained they usually try to “stay within the characters” perspectives’ rather than bringing us out. “That was an instance where we thought to illustrate this best to the audience, we had to leave the characters’ perspectives for a moment, just to show the enormity of this whole thing,” Ross Duffer told Deadline.

The brothers decided that an “hourglass shape” would be the easiest way to explain such a huge concept. Ross added: “But to do that, we had to zoom out. I can’t remember how many miles away visual effects figured out that we were by the end in order to see the full shape, but we had to go way out.”

Stranger Things is on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

