The reason Myron split from his ‘one-way monogamy’ girlfriend Angie after Louis Theroux’s doc

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The influencer Myron Gaines and his girlfriend Angie broke up after discussing their controversial relationship in Louis Theroux’s documentary Inside the Manosphere. The Netflix documentary didn’t really go into why they split. So, here’s what both Myron and Angie said about their break-up.

Angie and Myron seem to have broken up at least six months ago, which was after Louis Theroux interviewed them for the Netflix manosphere film. On his Fresh and Fit podcast, Myron claimed the break-up was his prerogative. He said: “Angie was a good girlfriend bro, she’s a good girl, I have nothing bad to say to her. Honestly this sh*t is on me though.”

Apparently, they split because Angie wants to have children, and Myron “can’t give that to her right now”.

“She wants a family, guys,” he explained, “and she’s been waiting around for it for a minute. So, who the f*ck am I to tell her, ‘Nah, keep waiting’ or deny her that?’ Especially when she’s been so good to me. This woman has sacrificed so much for me. People f*cking stalking her… people f*cking harassing her. People talking sh*t to her. People making fun of her.”

Woah, I wonder why she might not have been 100 per cent happy in the relationship?

Myron continued: “She never cheated on me. So when it comes to this situation now, with us not being together, it’s not her, it’s on me. And I gotta take responsibility. She’s been patient, waiting for a family. And she’s like 27, so who the f*ck am I to tell her ‘nah, keep waiting,’ as I build this empire?”

Angie also addressed the split. After Angie seemed to be dating somebody new, Myron’s followers accused her of being unfaithful towards him. Angie responded on her Instagram: “I would’ve never cheated. This rumour is ridiculous.”

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