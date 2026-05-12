Seven crucial things MAFS cut from David and Alissa’s story that explain where it all collapsed

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Final vows was a real mic drop moment for MAFS Australia 2026 couple, David Momoh and Alissa Fay. For the longest time they looked really great together, but as the experiment neared its end huge cracks began to show.

David had been saying he didn’t feel heard, and Alissa couldn’t understand his feelings at all. She went into final vows still not listening to him, and thought she was going to be the one to break his heart. But, he delivered the huge blow, walking away from their relationship and not listening to her vows. After all this time, he was done listening.

But, it turns out there was loads of context cut from the rocky story between David and Alissa, all throughout MAFS Australia 2026. Parts of their relationship, and huge bombshell moments, never made it into the final edit of the episodes we saw. These really could have gone a long way in helping us see what was ultimately a doomed match.

An ‘early incident’ really ‘rocked’ David and Alissa

When we thought things were shaping up well, there was actually more going on behind the scenes. Just weeks into the experiment, an “incident” happened between David and Alissa. She told Daily Mail Australia whatever happened, she couldn’t move on from.

“We had an early incident, maybe four weeks into the experiment, that really rocked us. Trust was broken and looking back now, I never really healed. I never fully let go of that hurt,” she said. Um, that’s a big deal?!

Alissa made ‘diva demands’ behind the scenes

It would seem Alissa wasn’t the easiest behind the scenes, and all of this added to the friction in her relationship with David. Alissa apparently had a bunch of demands whilst on-set. Sources close to the MAFS production have said Alissa developed a reputation as a “demanding” cast member.

An insider revealed Alissa’s “diva” demands included making sure her cold beverages were served at a temperature exactly to her liking. She wanted drinks on demand, and they had to be served perfectly. “Alissa was really demanding towards the crew,” the source told Woman’s Day.

The insider continued: “She was always saying, ‘Give me a Coke. I want a Coke Zero. Is it cold? It has to be cold’.” The MAFS crew in question are used to tough cast members, but even so were “surprised” by Alissa’s demanding ways.

They had a huge argument at the retreat that wasn’t shown

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A huge argument between Alissa and David during the retreat was cut from the show. She clearly didn’t think the accommodation for the MAFS retreat was up to much, and had an argument with David over the room lacking blinds. “There is no blind. I can’t sleep here, there is no blind,” Alissa said during the argument.

At the row’s most heated moment, Alissa said: “I’m just trying to fix the f*cking problem and you’re just standing there not coming up with a solution.” David replied: “I hear you, babe. You have the solution. Babe, I could have solved it easily.” Alissa then said: ‘F*ck you! I f*cking solve every problem. You p*ss me off!”

Alissa said even more horrible things during homestays

During homestays week, Alissa made some comments that raised eyebrows. Even her own friends asked if she had considered David in her life plans for the future, or was just thinking about herself. Matters were only made worse when unseen clips were released, showing her snobbery towards David.

In a video, Alissa was talking to her husband about his lack of assets and experiences, bragging about how she’s travelled the world, visited 20 countries, had her own house and “built her personal brand”. She then called him out, and said he’s got nothing to show for himself, and that she wanted to see him “do something with his life”.

She said: “Are we both gonna be able to live this lavish lifestyle that I want to live and that he wants to live? Are we gonna be able to afford it? Because it’s important that we can keep up with each other.”

Alissa then added: “Obviously, you know, he’s still renting. He might drive a car that he might own. Um, but where are your assets? I need to know that you are financially stable and you can look after a family.” Ouch.

David and Alissa completely split up during the experiment, but we didn’t see it

The turning point we saw was the “grass is greener” challenge, when Alissa appeared flirty with her alternate match, and David was upset by this. Upon watching it all back, David took off his wedding ring. At the dinner party that followed, he apologised for taking his ring off, and tried to win Alissa back.

But, Alissa has said she and David had broken up long before that dinner party, and weren’t together during the final test challenge.

She told PEDESTRIAN.TV: “We were even separated at the grass is greener challenge. They didn’t enter together then either. So there’s a lot of context missing here. He [David] did actually message me [before the dinner party], and he was like, ‘Hey, I want to go in tonight as a united front. We’ve been a strong couple’ and all this stuff.”

She also claimed they were completely broken up, but David has suggested they still made TikToks together to keep up “continuity”. She told him that “wasn’t a priority right now”.

David had said ‘I love you’ earlier than what we saw on the show

Also at the dinner party after final test week, David got down on one knee, and confessed his love to Alissa. This was brutally met by a “thank you” from her. However, she’s claimed there was missing context here, that he’d already said it before.

“Well, David did tell me he loved me before those dinner parties, and that’s old news. It just didn’t make the cut,” she said. “People are saying, ‘Oh, she just said thank you.’ No, he’s actually told me that earlier on. So that was interesting.”

David spoke about how his personality was edited out the show, and he felt ‘muted’ in comparison to Alissa

David has spoken out about his edit on the show, and heartbreakingly admitted he felt “muted” in comparison to his bride. “Half of my personality was taken out of the show for some reason, so you’ll barely see all the jokes I made, or me talking to her, or us having fun,” David explained. “I feel like I’ve been muted on the show so far.”

Speaking about his approach compared to Alissa, he added: “I’m a guy. I see myself as intimidating. I’m not gonna have a word battle with a woman. I don’t want to intimidate her, so I’ll let her do all the talking.”

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