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A timeline of Perfect Match’s Yamen’s reality TV history and Whitney relationship

It’s been confusing

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Yamen Sanders is one of the new, hot *singles* appearing on season four of Perfect Match on Netflix. But that’s just the thing, he isn’t single, is he?

From what we all know, he’s dating Whitney Adebayo, who he left the most recent season of Love Island All Stars with. But, his reality TV history goes way back, and has made his love life and TV appearances a messy situation. So, to clear everything up, here’s a full timeline.

Yamen was first on reality TV when he appeared on Love Island USA in 2019

Yamen on Love Island

via Love Island USA

Yamen was on Love Island USA series one, in 2019. He coupled up with three girls: Alana, Christen and Aissata. He was then dumped on day 22.

He then moved over to the Netflix world when he went on Temptation Island

Yamen on Temptation Island

via Netflix

Yamen was on Temptation Island in 2025, but the show was filmed in May 2024. He was one of the “tempter” singles, added to the show to try and cause drama among the couples. He struck up a connection with a girl called Tayler. Ultimately though, he decided to stay single.

When was Perfect Match season four filmed?

Yamen on Perfect Match

via Netflix

The season of Perfect Match that is airing on Netflix right now was filmed in November last year. At the time, Yamen was very much single.

Despite Perfect Match airing now, Love Island All Stars came afterwards

Yamen’s most recent reality TV appearance in terms of when it was filmed, was Love Island All Stars. He appeared on the show in January, and said ahead of it that he wanted to “get a British girlfriend”. Describing himself, he added: “I’m definitely very real, blunt, and honest. I don’t sugar coat. At my age I’m very mature and I know what I want. I know what I like and I know what I don’t like.”

He did what he set out to achieve, and left with Whitney Adebayo. The show wrapped in February. More recently, Yamen and Whitney have been hit with some breakup rumours in the last few weeks because they’ve been posting together a lot less, but they’ve not confirmed anything. It looks as though they are still together.

Perfect Match is on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Island Netflix Perfect Match Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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