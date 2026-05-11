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Worst Ex Ever: Varya Malina shares shocking update on 90 Day Fiancé partner Geoffrey Paschel

‘Every day I am scared for his life’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Worst Ex Ever is back on Netflix, telling the stories of people who found out the person they had dated wasn’t the person they believed them to be. Episode two of season two is called “Primetime Predator” and tells the story of a woman called Kristen, who had been in a relationship with Geoffrey Paschel.

School teacher Kristen Wilson met Paschel on a dating site. At first, everything seemed great and Kristen described their perfect lifestyle. Their lives matched well, and she spoke of “falling in love” with the kids Paschel already had, as though they were her own. But, her partner was keeping many, many secrets.

He had already been married four times, and had many past encounters with the law. Paschel had been arrested multiple times on various assault and driving while intoxicated charges. There had also been allegations of violence from his previous parters, which Kristen had no idea about.

He claimed the other women had exaggerated everything, until Kristen experienced the abuse herself. In one graphic attack, described in Worst Ex Ever on Netflix, Kristen said Paschel grabbed her, and slammed her head against the wall multiple times. He then took her phone, and wouldn’t let her leave the house.

via Netflix

Despite all of this, Geoffrey Paschel appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in 2020. He dated a Russian woman called Varya Malina, and this was all while engaged to Kristen. Two years later, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison with no chance of parole following the domestic abuse case with his ex-fiancée, Kristen.

Despite his prison sentence and what all the other women have said about him, Varya stuck by Geoffrey Paschel through his trial, and now beyond.

Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel are still together, and she’s been sharing updates about him

Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina in Worst Ex Ever and 90 Day Fiancé

via Netflix

Geoffrey is serving an 18-year prison sentence aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency communication. But, he and Varya are still together.

Since the Netflix documentary came out, she’s made her Instagram profile private. Before that however, she had posted an update, very much confirming she is sticking by Paschel. Her last post was in September 2025, and showed a few pictures of her and Geoffrey hiking together. The caption said: “Happy birthday. Even though we can’t celebrate together today, my heart is with you every moment.”

In a previous post, Varya further explained: “It’s been a rumour going around that I broke up with Geoffrey and went to Puerto Rico to celebrate my single life. It is obviously a product of somebody’s sick imagination. Geoffrey and I are the closest of people and the most important emotional support for each other. You’ll see us reunited soon.”

In a YouTube video shared in March 2025, Varya said she visits Paschel in prison a lot. She said they like to “make plans” for the future. “I’m pretty sure these plans will come true sooner than you think they will,” she said.

She explained Geoffrey is currently in Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Tennessee, which is a private prison. She said his life there is “horrifying” and the prison is understaffed. “Every day I am scared for his life,” she said. Varya explained she will visit with the children, and Geoffrey often says he isn’t eating healthily.

Varya has shared all about the day to day life in prison Geoffrey has now

Geoffrey Paschel in prison now

via Netflix

Later in the video, Varya broke down what life in prison for Geoffrey is like. His schedule starts at 3am, which she claims is when breakfast is served. At 6am Geoffrey will do a workout, then at 7:15am he will go to his prison job. He works in prisoner intake, which includes helping out with checking in any new inmates.

Varya said there are three prisoner counts that go on throughout the day, where the inmates will be locked in their cells. She said there are further counts throughout the night too, and other than that, his prison is open-door.

“Despite everything, he tries to stay positive,” she said. “Geoffrey watches his TV.” He apparently loves nature programmes. As well as this, Paschel takes classes in prison to “make his day meaningful”. These include addiction classes, and anger management classes.

Worst Ex Ever is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix True crime TV Worst Ex Ever
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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