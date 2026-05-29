Nottingham’s Rock City nightclub reopens after fire broke out on Thursday morning

While its regular club night will go ahead, one event still faces delays

3 hours ago

Rock City has reopened after a small fire broke out on Thursday morning. The fire reportedly started during planned maintenance works.

At 8.41am on 28th May, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue received reports of a fire in the roof of the famous music venue. The fire started in part of the ventilation unit while the venue was upgrading its air handling system.

The blaze was quickly brought under control, and Rock City was cleared as safe to reopen by the afternoon. It announced its Thursday club night would go ahead as planned, but one event still faces delay.

Folk group The Longest Johns was set to perform on Thursday evening. Due to disruption, the set has been postponed. In an update issued online, the venue said there was not enough time for a proper load-in and soundcheck.

It also said the fire caused smoke in the ceiling space, but overall had minimal impact.

A spokesperson told the BBC: “Everyone on-site was safely evacuated, the situation was quickly brought under control, and checks have now been completed. We’re pleased to say the impact was limited and the venue is safe to reopen.”

Rock City is one of the most famous live music venues in the UK. It has featured artists such as Nirvana, David Bowie, Public Enemy, Guns N’ Roses, and Oasis.

The venue was reopened on Thursday and will remain open.

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