Kerching! These are the UK cities making the most from student nights out

I guess we know which students aren’t making their Thursday 9ams

3 hours ago

It’s well known that students have a bit of a reputation as partiers. With student loans and part time work often comes binge spending, so it makes sense that nightlife revenue sees a huge boost during term time periods in student cities.

SumUp, a global contactless payment company, say that bars, clubs, food venues and music venues see an impressive 142 per cent increase in total payment volume (TPV) when students are in university.

The findings utilised data that compares sales from the 2025 Michaelmas term with sales during the winter break.

28 per cent increases were seen in bar and club sales, as well as a staggering 101 per cent increase in concert venue takings – it must be something in the Smirnoff.

Using data from bars and clubs, one university is a clear stand out for students’ reputation of making their mark on the nightlife scene.

Cardiff University takes the top spot, seeing an incredible 311 per cent increase in bar and club payment volume between the 2025 winter break and the preceding Michaelmas term. The city also saw a 158 per cent increase in café and restaurant TPV, and a 310 per cent increase for music and concert venues.

Further data reveals another five universities that party hardest.

So, what other university towns are taking the most money from student nights out?

6. Sheffield

Bar and club payment volume increased by 93 per cent in Sheffield during term time, with restaurants and cafes seeing a 163 per cent increase. The city placed first out of the top six uni cities for concert venue payment hikes – with a whopping 446 per cent increase during term time!

5. Newcastle

Newcastle’s clubs and bars payment volume increase was a slightly more significant 108 per cent per cent, with a 178 per cent increase for cafes and restaurants, and a 103 per cent increase in music venues.

4. Nottingham

Nottingham’s bar and club payment volume increased by 150 per cent during the recorded term time, whilst its cafes and restaurants saw an increase of 140 per cent.

It seems, though, that Notts’ students love a concert more than anything, with the average payment volume in music venues increasing by 318 per cent.

3. Manchester

Manchester’s student population may be a bit too obsessed with 256 Tuesdays – the northern city saw a 160 per cent increase in bar and club payments, followed by 135 per cent for cafes and restaurants and 180 per cent for music and concerts.

2. Leeds

Restaurants and cafes in Leeds saw 182 per cent more payment volume when students were around, and concert venues saw a more sedate 68 per cent increase.

But bars and clubs really hit it out of Hyde Park, with a 266 per cent increase in payment volume.

1. Cardiff

Maybe the Welsh are the ones partying hardest, after all, with Cardiff making the most money from student nights out? That 311 per cent increase in bar and club merchants’ payment volume doesn’t come from nowhere.