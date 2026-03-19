Lancaster University student’s death by sepsis linked to hospital’s ‘inadequate’ hygiene

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A coroner has concluded a Lancaster University student who died from sepsis likely contracted it from poor hand hygiene at a hospital.

Joshua Abbott-Littler, who was in his second year of studying a Master’s in maths, died on 26th June 2025 as a result of treatment-induced acute myeloid leukaemia and sepsis-induced multiple organ failure.

Joshua was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023, during the first year of his Lancaster University degree. After receiving treatment, he was cleared of the cancer in May 2024. He rang the “all clear” bell at Christie Hospital and was described as “fit and well”.

However, in June 2025, he was admitted to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in his hometown of Wigan after displaying “flu-like symptoms”. Joshua was diagnosed with treatment-induced acute myeloid leukaemia, triggered by undergoing previous cancer treatments, including chemotherapy.

On Monday 17th March, an inquest at Manchester Coroners’ Court revealed Joshua contracted sepsis as a result of “inadequate adherence” to hand hygiene at Christie Hospital. The sepsis was spread by cross-contamination of bacteria and caused multiple organ failure, leading to his tragic passing.

Following his death, the NHS Trust conducted a Patient Safety Investigation, with the report confirming that genetic testing revealed the strain of bacteria causing Joshua to be admitted into the critical care unit was the same as that of another patient on the ward.

The report outlined poor compliance to hand hygiene and control measures is “highly likely” to be the reason the infection entered Joshua’s bloodstream. Although the original report of Joshua’s death declared it was as a result of treatment from his cancer, Coroner Andrew Bridgman concluded it was “overtaken by the inadequate adherence to antiseptic techniques”.

One of Joshua’s close friends, Callum Fitzgerald, told The Lancaster Tab: “Josh was a remarkable young man and was a beloved member of this university and [it’s] been really difficult knowing he isn’t with us. I had known Josh most of my life growing up together, he was like a brother to me in many ways. Josh was a genius in every aspect, getting A*s in high school and college.

“Lancaster University meant a lot to Josh as he made a lot of friends. He was a gentle giant to everyone. Never had any problems with anyone.

“His tragic and sudden passing has made everyone realise how Josh was a unique and memorable person. We all truly miss Josh a lot and wish he was still with us.”

In a tribute to Joshua, his family wrote: “Josh was a student at Lancaster University, earning a place after receiving exceptional results in his GCSEs and A-Levels.

“He was a brilliant big brother to Fred and Bobby and had a real love for gaming and music. He played guitar and sang, travelling to gigs as often as he could.

“Josh was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during his first year of university and had chemotherapy and proton beam therapy at Christie.

“Josh went into remission and rang the bell in May 2024 and finished his first year at university. Josh then fell ill during his second year at university, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and due to contracting an infection during his stay in hospital, Josh sadly passed away.

“Josh never complained and took it all in his stride with a smile on his face. Josh will be truly missed by all his friends and family.”

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

Lancaster University’s vacation information page explains how students can continue to access support outside of term-time and during the university’s closure period, including a 24/7 helpline.

The staff wellbeing page contains information about 24/7 support for staff through the employee assistance programme.