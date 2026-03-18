Lancaster University issues advice on how students can protect themselves from meningitis

The statement comes after two students died in Kent

4 hours ago

Lancaster University has released a statement encouraging students to “take steps to protect themselves from meningitis” after a recent outbreak of the disease in south-east England.

There have been 20 cases investigated in Kent, where two students have died.

The current strain of meningitis is confirmed to be bacterial. The university’s statement acknowledged: “Some meningitis bacteria can also lead to septicaemia (blood poisoning) and both conditions can result in sepsis, which is life-threatening”.

Vaccination

In its statement, Lancaster University asked students to check their vaccinations. “As part of the welcome process”, which all Lancaster students will have completed before they began their studies, “Lancaster University students are asked to make sure they have had vaccines – including the MenACWY vaccine”.

The statement continued: “If you are under 25 years of age and have not yet had the MenACWY vaccine, please ask your doctor about this. It protects against four types of bacteria linked to meningitis but doesn’t prevent all types of the disease, such as MenB, so it’s still important you know the signs and symptoms.”

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of charity Meningitis Now told Sky News: “There’s been less and less disease thanks to the effectiveness of vaccines, which are now available on the NHS.”

Signs and symptoms

The university’s statement also outlined the most important signs and symptoms of meningitis, which are not exhaustive, but read as follows:

Fever and shivering

Severe pains and aches in limbs and joints

Vomiting

Very cold hands and feet

Pale or blotchy skin

Rapid breathing

Diarrhoea and stomach cramps

Red or purple “bruised” or blotchy rash on skin that does not fade under pressure – do the glass test . On dark skin, check inside the eyelids or roof of the mouth where the spots may be more visible

glass test Difficulty walking or standing

Severe sleepiness, losing consciousness.

The statement provided guidance for students who suspect a case of meningitis: “Call 999 immediately or go to your nearest hospital’s Accident and Emergency department if you think you or someone in your care could have meningitis, septicaemia or sepsis. If you call 999 while on campus, please then call 01524 594541 for Security Reception so they can direct the emergency services appropriately on arrival”.

Lancaster University’s full statement can be read here.