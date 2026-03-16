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A brand new Ukrainian deli has opened its doors near Lancaster train station

A new Ukrainian Deli has opened its doors near Lancaster train station

Isabella Frost | News
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A Ukrainian deli, with the name Gastronom, has opened in the site of an old fish and chip shop called Pepe’s Plaice.

It is located at 9 West Road, Lancaster, which is approximately a five minute walk from the Train Station.

The deli is run by Ukrainian couple Dmytro and Oxana Zushchuk, who also have a six-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son.

Regarding the opening of the deli, Dmytro said: “We are the only Eastern European deli in Lancaster now. We are in what was a fish and chip shop before we turned it into a delicatessen.

“We have a smoker and are looking to do a smoked meat and fish. We are building the bakery at the minute.”

Alongside selling meats, cheese, bread and Ukrainian food, Gastronom also has an alcohol licence and are selling “special alcohol from the Ukraine and Bulgaria”

In a food hygiene inspection on the 8th January, the deli was awarded a rating of five under the Lancaster City Council ratings.

If you would like to try out this new deli, it is a approximately a 15 minute walk from Common Garden Street. Alternatively, you can take the number four bus from Lancaster University’s underpass and get off at the Westfield Village stop, slightly up West Road from Gastronom.

For more information, you can view its Instagram via @gastronom_lancasteruk and Facebook via @GastronomLancaster

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

Isabella Frost | News
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