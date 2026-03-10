The Tab

On your marks… get set… Sport Lancaster’s Rainbow Run is back for 2026

The run will be setting off this Wednesday 11th March from the Sports Centre

Erin Malik | News

Prepare an outfit made up of your brightest colours because Sport Lancaster have partnered with Lancaster University Running and Athletics Club (LURAC) for another year of Rainbow Run.

The Rainbow Run consists of a 4km route around Lancaster University’s campus, where people of all ages and fitness levels are asked to run, jog, or walk to raise money for Barnardo’s Children’s Charity.

Entrance to the race costs just £3.50 and all proceeds made will be donated to Barnardo’s.

The Vice-President of LURAC and fourth year medical student, Charlotte, will be present at the event, fundraising for Barnardo’s as part of her London Marathon run this summer. On her JustGiving page, she said: “Barnardo’s helped me get [through] a very difficult period in life and they helped me believe in my future. They played a big part in allowing me to reach my full potential and even get into medical school!”

People are encouraged to take part in the run wearing their favourite colours, in hopes that it will create a rainbow around campus as the run progresses. There will also be a rainbow-themed fancy dress competition on the day, with prizes available for the best costumes!

Registration begins in Sport Lancaster at 1pm, with the run itself set to start at 1.30pm. The running route features the gorgeous woodland walk and various paths around campus, before finishing back at the Sports Centre. The event will be fully marshalled to ensure that all runners are safe.

Anyone with pre-existing medical conditions are asked to carry appropriate medication with them throughout the duration of the run.

Tickets can be purchased online at LURAC’s LUSU website or on the day at Sport Lancaster.

Latest

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

