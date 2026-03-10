On your marks… get set… Sport Lancaster’s Rainbow Run is back for 2026

The run will be setting off this Wednesday 11th March from the Sports Centre

Prepare an outfit made up of your brightest colours because Sport Lancaster have partnered with Lancaster University Running and Athletics Club (LURAC) for another year of Rainbow Run.

The Rainbow Run consists of a 4km route around Lancaster University’s campus, where people of all ages and fitness levels are asked to run, jog, or walk to raise money for Barnardo’s Children’s Charity.

Entrance to the race costs just £3.50 and all proceeds made will be donated to Barnardo’s.

The Vice-President of LURAC and fourth year medical student, Charlotte, will be present at the event, fundraising for Barnardo’s as part of her London Marathon run this summer. On her JustGiving page, she said: “Barnardo’s helped me get [through] a very difficult period in life and they helped me believe in my future. They played a big part in allowing me to reach my full potential and even get into medical school!”

People are encouraged to take part in the run wearing their favourite colours, in hopes that it will create a rainbow around campus as the run progresses. There will also be a rainbow-themed fancy dress competition on the day, with prizes available for the best costumes!

Registration begins in Sport Lancaster at 1pm, with the run itself set to start at 1.30pm. The running route features the gorgeous woodland walk and various paths around campus, before finishing back at the Sports Centre. The event will be fully marshalled to ensure that all runners are safe.

Anyone with pre-existing medical conditions are asked to carry appropriate medication with them throughout the duration of the run.

Tickets can be purchased online at LURAC’s LUSU website or on the day at Sport Lancaster.

