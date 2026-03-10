The insanely clever hidden meaning behind the colours each family wear in Bridgerton

3 hours ago

If you’ve ever looked closely at the clothes the characters all wear in Bridgerton, you may have noticed that each family sticks to a different colour palette, and that’s definitely not by accident. From the Bridgertons to the Featheringtons, every family wears a different set of shades, and they all have a hidden meaning. The costume designers really do work overtime on the Netflix show, so here’s a look at the secret meaning behind the colours.

The Bridgertons – blue and silver

Women in the Bridgerton family usually wear blue or silver to represent elegance, harmony and stability, or shades of lavender and mint green. Production Designer Will Hughes-Jones told Southern Living the specific shade of blue they wear is called Wedgwood blue, a powdery shade often found in ceramics and fine china at the time that symbolises their class and high social status.

The Featheringtons – yellow, orange, pink and green

The Featheringtons always wear vivid yellows, oranges, pinks, greens and florals to show that they are loud, flashy and attention-seeking. It’s their tacky attempt to stand out and be seen by everyone and climb the social ladder. Of these colours, yellow was the most fashionable, which is why it was worn a lot by Penelope, but she often wears blue now she’s married to Colin.

The Sharmas – jewel tones

Throughout season two, Lady Mary Sharma and her daughters Kate and Edwina were always seen in deep purples, blues and pinks, as you would see in jewels like pink sapphire, amethyst and turquoise. This represents the Sharma family’s sophistication, dignity and cultural richness. It also shows they are strong and independent.

Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte – deep colours and metallics

In Bridgerton, Lady Danbury always wears dark tones like deep burgundy, navy or plum to show that she has authority and wisdom. The Queen is seen in golds and metallics, showing her power and opulence, while reminding everyone of her larger-than-life personality.

Featured image by: Netflix