Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

This would’ve changed everything

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone screamed when Jonathan Bailey finally returned for a brief role in Bridgerton season four, but did you know he originally auditioned for a completely different role in the Netflix show?!

Anthony Bridgerton returned to Mayfair in part two to sort out his brother Benedict, and was later joined by his wife Kate Sharma with their adorable newborn son Edmund. But he wasn’t originally going to be Anthony at all.

Jonathan Bailey actually auditioned for the role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings! Yep, he was going to be partnered with Daphne. That would’ve changed everything.

Credit: Netflix

Speaking to Shondaland, casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry said: “With the Duke, we’d seen loads of people. In fact, Jonathan Bailey at that point had been pegged for that part quite early on. But he was always Anthony, really. But Shondaland had worked with Regé before, and he became available at the last minute. So, that was just absolutely a no-brainer.”

Bailey was asked to audition for three different parts in 2018 and didn’t want to, because he had been performing in a stage show called Company for months and just wanted a break. However, his agent convinced him to audition for just one of the roles, and he told the Hollywood Reporter: “I read for the Duke.”

They immediately loved him, but thought he’d be a much better fit for Anthony instead. He was offered the role on his 31st birthday, 25 April 2019, and the rest is history!

Credit: Netflix

In the same interview, the casting director revealed it was actually Daphne who was the hardest to cast, because she’s such a unique character.

“Daphne Bridgerton is one of the hardest roles we’ve ever had to cast on that show, hands down. Because Daphne Bridgerton needed to be simple; her beauty needed to be incredible because she was to be the diamond, but she also needed to be likable without doing too much,” Hendry said.

“She’s quite down the center in terms of a character — she’s playful, but she can’t be too playful. Things like that. She had to be the perfect woman. And it was Phoebe.”

Featured image by: Netflix 

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

