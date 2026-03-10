The Tab

This Bridgerton season four character sneakily pops up twice, and I totally missed it

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four might be over, but let’s be honest, most of us have already watched it again at least once. And on a rewatch, there’s a tiny detail about one character that’s incredibly easy to miss.

It turns out one minor character actually pops up in two completely different moments during the season, living what feels like a bit of a double life.

Netflix

The character is an actress called Virginia, played by Francesca Lara Gordon.

We first meet her right at the start of the season. In episode one, Virginia has spent the night with Benedict at his bachelor lodgings. The morning after, Violet Bridgerton arrives to collect her son, and when the curtains are opened the bright light wakes Virginia up. Still groggy, she complains about the sunlight before realising, rather awkwardly, that the woman in the room is actually Benedict’s mother.

It’s a brief and fairly cheeky moment, and it’s easy to assume that’s the last we’ll see of her, but she actually appears again very soon after.

Netflix

In episode two, Benedict runs into his friend Lord Hiscox at a gathering where he reconnects with Sophie. During their conversation, Hiscox excitedly tells Benedict he’s fallen in love with an actress named Virginia. Even more scandalously, he proudly explains that she has agreed to become his mistress.

Not long after, the pair are spotted together at Will Mondrich’s club, where they briefly cross paths with Benedict again after his return to town.

Virginia’s storyline becomes much more dramatic later in the season. By episode five, Lady Whistledown exposes the affair between Virginia and Lord Hiscox, publicly outing their arrangement.

Furious about the fallout, Virginia confronts Penelope directly. Penelope had intended the column as a warning to Lord Hiscox to be more discreet, but for Virginia the damage is already done. She explains that the article transformed what had only been whispered rumours into something undeniable, effectively ruining her reputation and the careful financial plans she had built around the relationship.

Netflix

For Virginia, the exposure isn’t just embarrassing, it completely destroys the security she had been trying to build for herself. Not long after their tense conversation, Penelope goes to see the Queen to discuss bringing Lady Whistledown to an end.

Because of that scene, some people have started floating a theory: What if Virginia doesn’t disappear from the story at all?

Her angry confrontation with Penelope feels surprisingly weighty for such a small character arc, and some people think it might actually be setting something up. If Penelope really does step away from Whistledown, Virginia could theoretically take over the column herself.

After all, she now has a pretty strong motive. Publishing the scandal sheet could bring in money, offer a bit of revenge against Penelope, and give her the chance to expose the same society that so publicly destroyed her.

So maybe Virginia wasn’t just living a double life in Bridgerton season four. Maybe she’s about to start a third one.

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

