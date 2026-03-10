This Bridgerton season four character sneakily pops up twice, and I totally missed it

3 hours ago

Bridgerton season four might be over, but let’s be honest, most of us have already watched it again at least once. And on a rewatch, there’s a tiny detail about one character that’s incredibly easy to miss.

It turns out one minor character actually pops up in two completely different moments during the season, living what feels like a bit of a double life.

The character is an actress called Virginia, played by Francesca Lara Gordon.

We first meet her right at the start of the season. In episode one, Virginia has spent the night with Benedict at his bachelor lodgings. The morning after, Violet Bridgerton arrives to collect her son, and when the curtains are opened the bright light wakes Virginia up. Still groggy, she complains about the sunlight before realising, rather awkwardly, that the woman in the room is actually Benedict’s mother.

It’s a brief and fairly cheeky moment, and it’s easy to assume that’s the last we’ll see of her, but she actually appears again very soon after.

In episode two, Benedict runs into his friend Lord Hiscox at a gathering where he reconnects with Sophie. During their conversation, Hiscox excitedly tells Benedict he’s fallen in love with an actress named Virginia. Even more scandalously, he proudly explains that she has agreed to become his mistress.

Not long after, the pair are spotted together at Will Mondrich’s club, where they briefly cross paths with Benedict again after his return to town.

Virginia’s storyline becomes much more dramatic later in the season. By episode five, Lady Whistledown exposes the affair between Virginia and Lord Hiscox, publicly outing their arrangement.

Furious about the fallout, Virginia confronts Penelope directly. Penelope had intended the column as a warning to Lord Hiscox to be more discreet, but for Virginia the damage is already done. She explains that the article transformed what had only been whispered rumours into something undeniable, effectively ruining her reputation and the careful financial plans she had built around the relationship.

For Virginia, the exposure isn’t just embarrassing, it completely destroys the security she had been trying to build for herself. Not long after their tense conversation, Penelope goes to see the Queen to discuss bringing Lady Whistledown to an end.

Because of that scene, some people have started floating a theory: What if Virginia doesn’t disappear from the story at all?

Her angry confrontation with Penelope feels surprisingly weighty for such a small character arc, and some people think it might actually be setting something up. If Penelope really does step away from Whistledown, Virginia could theoretically take over the column herself.

After all, she now has a pretty strong motive. Publishing the scandal sheet could bring in money, offer a bit of revenge against Penelope, and give her the chance to expose the same society that so publicly destroyed her.

So maybe Virginia wasn’t just living a double life in Bridgerton season four. Maybe she’s about to start a third one.

