Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Everyone in Bridgerton seems to have endless money; there are new dresses every episode, enormous balls every other week, and somehow, everyone owns multiple houses, but the show almost never actually tells us how rich these families are. But after doing a lot of digging, we can actually piece together a rough idea of who is the richest in the Ton. So, from the least wealthy to the richest, here’s a thorough ranking of how rich the major families in Bridgerton are.

5. Lady Danbury

She’s technically a dowager, meaning her son inherited the title, but she still controls her own household and clearly has significant wealth and influence.

Her residence in the show is represented by Holburne Museum. According to the Mirror, the building would be worth roughly about £38 million today.

So, that is still an enormous amount of money. But compared to the giant country estates owned by some of the other families in the series, her property is slightly smaller.

Still, Lady Danbury clearly has more than enough wealth to host huge events and move comfortably within the highest levels of society.

4. The Featherington Family

On the surface, the household of Portia Featherington looks just as wealthy as everyone else in the Ton. Their dresses are extravagant, their home is huge, and they attend every major social event. But actually, their finances are far less stable.

Their residence in the series is portrayed by Hatfield House. That estate would be worth roughly £60 million today.

So, the Featheringtons technically live in one of the most valuable houses in the series. But the show repeatedly hints that having a massive estate doesn’t always mean having lots of cash, especially when debts are involved. Which explains why Portia spent so much time trying to secure wealthy marriages for her daughters.

3. The Bridgerton Family

The family is led by Anthony Bridgerton, who holds the title of Viscount Bridgerton. And yes, they definitely own multiple homes.

According to both the show and the books, the family has the Bridgerton House in London and Aubrey Hall, which is their country estate

The exterior of Bridgerton House is filmed at Ranger’s House. According to House Beautiful, that building would be worth roughly about £6–7 million today.

However, interiors for the Bridgerton home are filmed at Halton House, which property experts estimate could be worth around £56 million.

On top of that, they have a separate house for Violet Bridgerton to move into as the dowager viscountess. And in season four, we also saw Benedict with his own country estate, My Cottage.

So, the Bridgertons almost certainly control tens of millions in property, along with large landholdings tied to the viscountcy. They also have to fund dowries for four daughters, which historically could cost enormous amounts of money. And although the Bridgertons only hold the rank of viscount, the books mention that they are about as wealthy as an earl.

2. The Kilmartin/Stirling Family

In the series, John Stirling marries Francesca Bridgerton, and his family’s estates are located in Scotland.

The Kilmartin holdings include several properties such as the Kilmartin House in Edinburgh, Kilmartin Cottage, Kilmartin Abbey, Kilmartin Hall and Stirling Residence, the main home in Kilmartin.

On top of that, the estate includes tenant properties and farmland, which generate rent income. So actually, the Stirlings control an entire estate network, which historically was how many earls built their wealth.

Since John holds the rank of earl and owns several estates across Scotland, it’s very likely the Kilmartin family would be worth many millions in land and property. However, we don’t have a specific modern value yet because the show hasn’t fully shown the estate, and the books don’t give a precise financial figure either.

After John’s death, the estate passes to his cousin, Michael Stirling, in the books.

1. The Hastings Family

Finally, the richest aristocratic household in the show is the Hastings family. Simon Basset is a duke, which is one of the highest ranks in the British peerage. Historically, dukes controlled vast estates and huge amounts of land.

After marrying Daphne Bridgerton, they live at Clyvedon Castle, which in the series is represented by Castle Howard. The estate would be worth roughly about £21–22 million today.

And that’s just their country home. The Hastings household also has a London residence, which appears in the show using Wilton House.

So, between multiple estates and large landholdings, the Hastings family likely controls tens of millions in property and land, making them one of the richest households in the Ton.

