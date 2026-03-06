The Tab
Bridgerton star finally reveals the real truth behind Sophie’s missing bag on My Cottage trip

I can finally sleep better at night

I think it’s safe to say we all remember the blunder in Bridgerton season four, part one, when Sophie left her belongings behind at My Cottage, and now, the actress, Yerin Ha, has finally explained what actually happened to the missing bag.

If you watched season four, you might have noticed that after Sophie is told to leave Lady Penwood’s house, she carefully packs a few personal items, a wooden box, some books, a doll, and even the glove from the Masquerade Ball.

The scene is so elaborate, it feels like something important is happening. But later, when she leaves the Cavender house with Benedict to go to My Cottage, she leaves her bags and coat behind. And that’s not it, Sophie doesn’t have her belongings again when she gets into the carriage with Benedict to return to London.

Okay, I get it. Benedict, the very wealthy Bridgerton, probably wouldn’t think twice about leaving luggage behind. But for Sophie, a maid, leaving her bag without a second thought was a huge oversight.

Everyone was left wondering if the show had just forgotten about her belongings.

Bridgerton Sophie missing bag

via Netflix

Now, Yerin Ha has finally cleared it up. Speaking in an interview, she said,
“Okay, let me clarify this once and for all. Basically, I think… people wrote back in the day. She would have probably written to Hazel to send her bag over, and therefore, she gets her bag. She has her belongings.”

The Bridgerton star also explained that Sophie’s situation meant she had to leave quickly. “She was in a tricky situation. Maids didn’t have it that easy. She had to go, and then she sorted everything out afterwards. So Hazel sent it over. Thank God we cleared that.”

So, the story actually makes sense now. Sophie didn’t forget her things; she just left them temporarily and had them delivered later.

Honestly, glad she explained that. I can finally sleep better at night.

