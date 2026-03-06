The Tab
Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Claudia Cox

Studying at a UK uni is hugely expensive – you’ll likely be paying off that student loan for decades. If you pick a uni in particular cities, you could end up even more broke. Here’s a guide to which UK uni cities are the most expensive for students to rent accommodation in during 2026. Some cities have become way more expensive than you’d guess.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive UK city for students to rent in is still London in 2026. The six spenniest places are all different areas of the capital. Students who don’t live with their families in London often spend more on rent than the maximum maintenance loan. But plenty of other iconic student cities are almost as spenny as London. Student accommodation in Bristol, Glasgow and Guildford now costs more than £300 per week on average. Yikes.

This data comes from the accommodation site Student Crowd. The average weekly rents for each place take into account the different types of accomm in that area.

I split up the London unis based on the postcode of the main campus, but students often end up living across London (or even commuting there).

So, here are the 20 most expensive uni cities for students to rent accommodation in for 2026, plus a list of which universities are actually there:

20. Liverpool – £234 per week

University of Liverpool; Liverpool Hope University; Liverpool John Moores University

19. Bath – £235 per week

University of Bath; Bath Spa University

18. York – £237 per week

york uni students accommodation

York Uni students, and their very inventive sticky note artwork

University of York; York St John University

17. Leeds – £249 per week

University of Leeds; Leeds Arts University; Leeds Beckett University; Leeds Trinity University

16. Cambridge – £252 per week

Anglia Ruskin University; University of Cambridge

15. Durham – £262 per week

Durham University

14. Southampton – £268 per week

University of Southampton; Southampton Solent University

13. Brighton – £276 per week

University of Brighton; University of Sussex

12. Manchester – £279 per week

University of Manchester; Manchester Metropolitan University; University of Salford

11. Edinburgh – £281 per week

university of edinburgh accomm halls students

Edinburgh students who are brave enough to live in Pollock accomm

University of Edinburgh; Edinburgh Napier University; Heriot-Watt University

10. St Andrews – £296 per week

University of St Andrews

9. Guildford – £306 per week

University of Surrey

8. Glasgow – £309 per week

University of Glasgow; Glasgow Caledonian University; University of Strathclyde

7. Bristol – £332 per week

University of Bristol; UWE Bristol (University of the West of England)

wills hall uni accomm

Bristol’s lovely-looking Wills hall

6. West London – £370 per week

Birkbeck, University of London; Kingston University; University of West London (UWL)

5. South East London – £409 per week

Goldmiths, University of London; University of Greenwich; London South Bank University; Ravensbourne University London

4. South West London – £418 per week

Imperial College London; University of Roehampton, London

3. North London – £438

City St George’s, University of London; London Metropolitan University; Middlesex University;

2. Central London – £460 per week

University of the Arts London (UAL); Birkbeck, University of London; Kings’ College London (KCL), London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), SOAS University of London; University College London (UCL), University of Westminster

1. East London – £520 per week

University of East London; Northeastern University London; Queen Mary University of London

Claudia Cox | News
Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

