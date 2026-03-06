Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students
Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles
Studying at a UK uni is hugely expensive – you’ll likely be paying off that student loan for decades. If you pick a uni in particular cities, you could end up even more broke. Here’s a guide to which UK uni cities are the most expensive for students to rent accommodation in during 2026. Some cities have become way more expensive than you’d guess.
Unsurprisingly, the most expensive UK city for students to rent in is still London in 2026. The six spenniest places are all different areas of the capital. Students who don’t live with their families in London often spend more on rent than the maximum maintenance loan. But plenty of other iconic student cities are almost as spenny as London. Student accommodation in Bristol, Glasgow and Guildford now costs more than £300 per week on average. Yikes.
This data comes from the accommodation site Student Crowd. The average weekly rents for each place take into account the different types of accomm in that area.
I split up the London unis based on the postcode of the main campus, but students often end up living across London (or even commuting there).
So, here are the 20 most expensive uni cities for students to rent accommodation in for 2026, plus a list of which universities are actually there:
20. Liverpool – £234 per week
University of Liverpool; Liverpool Hope University; Liverpool John Moores University
19. Bath – £235 per week
University of Bath; Bath Spa University
18. York – £237 per week
University of York; York St John University
17. Leeds – £249 per week
University of Leeds; Leeds Arts University; Leeds Beckett University; Leeds Trinity University
16. Cambridge – £252 per week
Anglia Ruskin University; University of Cambridge
15. Durham – £262 per week
Durham University
14. Southampton – £268 per week
University of Southampton; Southampton Solent University
13. Brighton – £276 per week
University of Brighton; University of Sussex
12. Manchester – £279 per week
University of Manchester; Manchester Metropolitan University; University of Salford
11. Edinburgh – £281 per week
University of Edinburgh; Edinburgh Napier University; Heriot-Watt University
10. St Andrews – £296 per week
University of St Andrews
9. Guildford – £306 per week
University of Surrey
8. Glasgow – £309 per week
University of Glasgow; Glasgow Caledonian University; University of Strathclyde
7. Bristol – £332 per week
University of Bristol; UWE Bristol (University of the West of England)
6. West London – £370 per week
Birkbeck, University of London; Kingston University; University of West London (UWL)
5. South East London – £409 per week
Goldmiths, University of London; University of Greenwich; London South Bank University; Ravensbourne University London
4. South West London – £418 per week
Imperial College London; University of Roehampton, London
3. North London – £438
City St George’s, University of London; London Metropolitan University; Middlesex University;
2. Central London – £460 per week
University of the Arts London (UAL); Birkbeck, University of London; Kings’ College London (KCL), London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), SOAS University of London; University College London (UCL), University of Westminster
1. East London – £520 per week
University of East London; Northeastern University London; Queen Mary University of London
