Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

A partial wall collapse on Thurman street has led police closure of a road in the central Lancaster’s one-way system.

The wall collapsed on top of a parked car in the Kwik Fit car, slowing traffic to a standstill during rush hour on Thursday evening.

No one is thought to have been injured in the event, but the surrounding roads have been closed for public safety.

Stagecoach announced that for some of Friday the Infirmary, Common Garden Street, and Pointer bus stops were out of action due to traffic.

Lancashire City Council announced the road was reopened just after lunch time on Facebook, and that “further work to stabilise the building will continue”.

The closure continued on into Friday morning, barriers were set up at the junction of Thurnham Street and George Street. A further closure was set up at the the junction of Marton Street and Penny Street (between St. Thomas’ Church and Mother Hubbard’s Fish and Chips).

A Kwik Fit employee told the Lancashire Post the rubble landed on a customer’s car, which had just completed its MOT inspection, and said it “sounded like an explosion”.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster Police told Beyond Radio: “We want to let you know that a number of roads in Lancaster will be closed for a while, after we received a report of a partial wall collapse on Thurnham Street.

“Thankfully, no one is thought to have been injured, but the surrounding roads have been closed for your safety whilst we await the arrival of structural engineers.”

They advised motorists to find alternative routes as structural engineers assess the site and work to get the road open “as soon as possible”.

Stagecoach Cumbria’s X account has since announced that the service has returned to normal route as Lancaster town centre has reopened.

