It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

The new Netflix show Vladimir features Leo Woodall, Rachel Weisz, and loads of literary references. Not only is Vladimir based on a book, but each episode is a reference to a different book. Thankfully, the author of the book and creator of the Netflix show, Julia May Jonas, has spelled out precisely which books each episode of Vladimir is named after. Her reasoning is pretty deep.

Episode one: We have always lived in the castle

The names of each episode don’t just come from any old book the Netflix producers thought sounded deep. Julia May Jonas explained to Tudum: “They’re all titles of women in American fiction… what I thought were entries that the protagonist might’ve put on her syllabus.”

The first episode is named for Shirley Jackson’s 1962 horror novel. The book is about a family which falls apart, and loses their power. This is a similar theme to the beginning of the show.

Episode two: The Awakening

This 1899 book by Kate Chopin follows a woman who gets fed up with her boring marriage, and attempts to be freer. It was really scandalous when it was published, but it’s now a staple of feminist literature courses.

The main character of Vladimir has her own sexual reawakening when Leo Woodall walks into her life.

Episode three: Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

This is the name of a collection of short stories by Grace Paley, which followed different middle-aged women. The title of the episode is meant to refer to Vladimir turning up at the main character’s house instead of Cynthia.

Episode four: Bad Behaviour

Bad Behaviour (or ‘Behavior’, if you’re American) is a collection of short stories by Mary Gaitskill from 1988. The nine short stories cover taboo topics about sex, relationships and addiction.

Episode five: Play It as It Lays

This is a famous (and not very cheerful) novel about a woman in Hollywood, and her turn towards nihilism. Joan Didion published it in 1970. According to Tudum, the name was chosen for this episode because they both contain lots of dramatic irony.

Episode six: Because It Is Bitter, and Because It Is My Heart

The episode is named after a 1990 book by Joyce Carol Oates, which was in turn named after a line from a 1895 poem called In The Desert by Stephan Crane.

Episode seven: Everything that Rises Must Converge

This title refers to the build-up before the main character has lunch with Vladimir. The name comes from a collection of gothic short stories by Flannery O’Connor.

Episode eight: Against Interpretation

Of all the books referenced in the titles of the Vladimir episodes on Netflix, this is the only non-fiction one. Susan Sontag’s 1966 book delves into how people think about art. Julia May Jonas thought it was “fun” to end the show with the message: “Don’t think about what it means, just how does it make you feel?”

Er, is that a warning against spending hours deep-diving into theories and Easter eggs on Reddit?

