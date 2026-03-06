The Tab
It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

The meanings behind the titles get pretty deep

Claudia Cox

The new Netflix show Vladimir features Leo Woodall, Rachel Weisz, and loads of literary references. Not only is Vladimir based on a book, but each episode is a reference to a different book. Thankfully, the author of the book and creator of the Netflix show, Julia May Jonas, has spelled out precisely which books each episode of Vladimir is named after. Her reasoning is pretty deep.

Episode one: We have always lived in the castle

The names of each episode don’t just come from any old book the Netflix producers thought sounded deep. Julia May Jonas explained to Tudum: “They’re all titles of women in American fiction… what I thought were entries that the protagonist might’ve put on her syllabus.”

The first episode is named for Shirley Jackson’s 1962 horror novel. The book is about a family which falls apart, and loses their power. This is a similar theme to the beginning of the show.

Episode two: The Awakening

This 1899 book by Kate Chopin follows a woman who gets fed up with her boring marriage, and attempts to be freer. It was really scandalous when it was published, but it’s now a staple of feminist literature courses.

The main character of Vladimir has her own sexual reawakening when Leo Woodall walks into her life.

vladimir netflix books

The main character, awakening (both literally and metaphorically)
(Image via Netflix)

Episode three: Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

This is the name of a collection of short stories by Grace Paley, which followed different middle-aged women. The title of the episode is meant to refer to Vladimir turning up at the main character’s house instead of Cynthia.

Episode four: Bad Behaviour

Bad Behaviour (or ‘Behavior’, if you’re American) is a collection of short stories by Mary Gaitskill from 1988. The nine short stories cover taboo topics about sex, relationships and addiction.

Episode five: Play It as It Lays

This is a famous (and not very cheerful) novel about a woman in Hollywood, and her turn towards nihilism. Joan Didion published it in 1970. According to Tudum, the name was chosen for this episode because they both contain lots of dramatic irony.

Episode six: Because It Is Bitter, and Because It Is My Heart

vladimir netflix a lecture on books

See, binging Netflix is educational
(Image via Netflix)

The episode is named after a 1990 book by Joyce Carol Oates, which was in turn named after a line from a 1895 poem called In The Desert by Stephan Crane.

Episode seven: Everything that Rises Must Converge

This title refers to the build-up before the main character has lunch with Vladimir. The name comes from a collection of gothic short stories by Flannery O’Connor.

Episode eight: Against Interpretation

Of all the books referenced in the titles of the Vladimir episodes on Netflix, this is the only non-fiction one. Susan Sontag’s 1966 book delves into how people think about art. Julia May Jonas thought it was “fun” to end the show with the message: “Don’t think about what it means, just how does it make you feel?”

Er, is that a warning against spending hours deep-diving into theories and Easter eggs on Reddit?

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Emma Netscher

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Suchismita Ghosh

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

Dhvani Sandlas

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

Emma Netscher

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

Jamie Calder

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson received an eight year prison sentence

Leeds is now officially one of the hardest cities for students to find accommodation in

Lucy Eason

‘I was shocked by the lack of affordable uni accommodation’

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

